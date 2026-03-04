Food by Ahsan Washington Peep These Black-Owned Bakeries, That Turned Tradition Into Sweet Business, On National Pound Cake Day Pound cake originated in the United Kingdom but was refined in the south during slavery







Pound cake originated as a dessert in the United Kingdom back in the 1700s but was refined during slavery and in southern kitchens, using the infamous recipe: 1 pound of butter, 1 pound of sugar, 1 pound of flour, and 1 pound of eggs (10). Hence, how the pound cake got its name.

Traditionally, pound cake is a notable dessert and comfort food prepared for families at family gatherings, church events, and Sunday dinners. In Black communities, it has served as a business opportunity for skillful bakers, who turn nostalgic recipes into fundraisers and, now these days, into scalable ventures. Over the years, bakers have reimagined pound cake recipes, making them their own. Cultural tradition has been transformed into sustainable economic power through strategic branding and e-commerce.

Black-owned bakeries across the country and through online stores are serving customers traditional pound cake recipes as premium brand-building products. On National Pound Cake Day, BLACK ENTERPRISE celebrates these entrepreneurs.

Moody Treats Upscale Desserts

Moody Treats, a dessert brand created by Delores Moody, who taught herself baking and cake decorating right out of her own kitchen. Moody offers upscale brown sugar pound cakes. These classic cakes, infused with cinnamon and spice, are available in sizes ranging from small snacks to full loaves. Moody is known for her famous cupcakes, but went viral with her mouth-watering Peachy Cobbler Pound Cake. Moody Treats’ cakes are made to order year-round and are perfect for celebrating National Pound Cake Day. The bakery’s commitment to quality ingredients and family-inspired experiences sets it apart, as it transforms traditional Southern pound cakes into a revenue-generating business through customizable offerings. Moody Treats’ cakes can be purchased online through delivery and shipping, and location details are provided on the website.

Dee–Licious Pound Cakes, LLC

Stephanie Rousseau used her 40 years of licensed baking experience to start her business in 2019. Rousseau makes signature homemade pound cakes with flavors like sour cream and chocolate, cream cheese, and decorates them with custom designs. Throughout the year, customers place orders, but holiday seasons and special events create peak demand. Her bakery functions from Mason, Ohio, yet she extends shipping services nationwide. Through her grandmother’s legacy, Rousseau developed her baking passion while she grew her from-scratch Southern sweets business to serve new customers. The strong community and online demand for her products have contributed to her success.

Sean’s Cakes By The Pound

Sean’s Cakes By The Pound started operations in 2020 as a Philadelphia bakery that celebrates its family traditions through its homemade cream cheese pound cakes and related desserts. Through its dedication to traditional baking methods and modern brand development, the bakery sustains its flavors while growing its customer base.

Aunt Verlea’s Poundcake Experience

The mobile bakery Aunt Verlea’s delivers traditional pound cakes and multiple dessert options throughout Philadelphia. Aunt Verlea’s provides catering services and event services, and accepts direct orders from customers. Its mobile service makes the business accessible and has a community presence.

Pound by Legacy Cakes Inc.

The bakery was established by Margaret Elaine to preserve her mother’s baking legacy. The business started in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2011 and changed its brand identity in 2019. The selection of pound cakes features traditional flavors like lemon, along with sweet potato and banana pudding. However, this family-owned business offers customers up to 150 signature flavors.

Elisa’s Cake By The #Pound

Elisa Knotts established Elisa’s Cake by the Pound after teaching herself how to bake. The business started in 2014 and serves traditional Southern pound cakes in cream cheese, butter rum, and cookie butter varieties. The bakery specializes in custom celebration cakes along with New Orleans-style King Cakes. Elisa’s delivers complete service through online ordering and catering, and holiday menu options. Cake by the Pound operates from the Bronzeville section of Chicago and delivers its services throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique

Chantele Jones established Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique in Detroit, Michigan, to deliver innovative dessert options. The bakery, which honors Jones’ grandmother Estella, serves Southern classic desserts in vegan versions such as pound cake, peach cobbler and sweet potato pie. Estella’s launched in 2021 as Detroit’s first vegan bakery to serve the city’s growing plant-based customers and to create an inclusive vegan environment.

