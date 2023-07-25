Advancing Black Pathways and Official Black Wall Street Present 30 Days of Black-Owned Everything

Each day during Black Business Month, Official Black Wall Street is looking forward to shining a light on several Black-owned businesses across four industries: apparel and accessories, beauty, food beverages, and health and wellness. They are inviting Black-owned businesses in to apply to be one of the highlighted vendors on the site before the July 28, 2023, deadline.
More specifically, elected businesses will “receive recognition and notoriety through promotional and press opportunities, free business consultation and perks from our sponsor JPMorgan Chase & Co., a feature on the Black-Owned Challenge homepage, introduction to the OBWS community and more,” according to the OBWS blog.
Apply to be featured here.
View this post on Instagram
The annual celebration of recognizing and supporting Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs across the country is another 30 days of Black excellence.
Advancing Black Pathways is a JP Chase initiative committed to generating $30 billion by the end of 2025 toward Black economic success. This pledge, married with the mission of Official Black Wall Street, dubbed the largest Black-owned business discovery app, offers an opportunity for Black individuals, households, and entrepreneurs to share fully in economic growth.
National Black Business Month was created by pioneering Black men in 2004 to “advance the policies affecting 2.6 million African American businesses and develop greater economic freedom for Black communities,” per America250.
A century before, the “golden age” saw a wave of booming Black businesses forced to build roots separate from those of white people. Devastating forces like the Chicago Race Riots of 1919 and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, however, uprooted lives and wiped out generations of wealth. And yet Black resilience prevails with the rise of Black entrepreneurs.
“Black Business is the essence of Black communities, providing jobs, resources and hope for the future, yet they only receive 2% of our collective $1.3 Trillion buying power,” per the blog.
Share this post with Black businesses that would like to participate in a shining opportunity for exposure. And feel free to shop on OBWS.com.