Advancing Black Pathways and Official Black Wall Street Present 30 Days of Black-Owned Everything

With August in the front view, join an upcoming challenge celebrating incredible Black-owned businesses that deserve your support.

Advancing Black Pathways and Official Black Wall Street are collaborating to present the Black-Owned Challenge this August 2023. Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co, this initiative aims to challenge all Black folk to #BuyBlack all year, starting with 30 days.

In doing so, the organizations offer a way to not only familiarize the Black community with Black-owned businesses but to bring exposure to these businesses.

“Our hope is that these businesses will gain the exposure and sales they deserve and that you’ll become lifetime consumers of Black-owned businesses,” according to the challenge’s website.