Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black-Owned Gymnastics Academy Needs New Home To Keep Program Alive For Black Boys The James Jones Gymnastics Academy has dedicated itself to mainly training Black boys since its inception.







A Black-owned gymnastics program’s future is in limbo despite its lofty mission to teach Black boys.

The James Jones Gymnastics Academy, founded and operated by its namesake, may have no place to call home once its lease expires on Aug. 1. Jones says zoning restrictions currently prohibit him from relocating the Metro Atlanta gym, leaving his program and students in jeopardy.

Jones claims the academy is the sole gymnastics club in America dedicated to Black boys. With this mission, Jones has served over 500 children since opening six years ago. However, he says they have “outgrown” the space as his pupils age.

“We have physically outgrown the space. When we first moved in, most of the boys were small, and now they are teenagers and 6 feet, and when they are working out, they kick the ceiling,” Jones told Fox 5.

Jones asserts that there is interest from students and the community to keep growing. However, he says local laws in Clayton County restrict their ability to find another practice spot.

“We aren’t closing because we can’t afford it….We aren’t closing because there’s not an interest. We are closing because our county’s zone ordinances are so strict they won’t allow us to move anywhere else,” he said.

The program usually teaches 60 kids a season. Through fundraising efforts and sponsors, interested youth typically pay no fees to train.

Jones has already submitted a zoning request, but claims it was denied over claims the club was for “industrial use.” However, he claimed other facilities around the area were also for recreation.

He added, “When I submitted my zoning request, it was denied. It said it was for industrial use and construction. However, next to the building is a gym. It’s a basketball, pickleball, and tennis gym.”

Jones initially founded the gym as surrounding clubs did not train boys. Becoming a local outlet for diverse male youth to pursue gymnastics, Jones wants to keep his initiative going. He considers it a personal mission.

“This gym means everything to me,” he explained tearfully.” I wanted to do gymnastics as a kid, and my family couldn’t afford it, and we would drive by the gym, and I would see other kids doing gymnastics, and I said, ‘One day, I want to do that.'”

Due to costs and other systemic barriers, Black people have had to pave their way into making gymnastics history. While stars like Simone Biles and 2024 Olympian Frederick “Flips” Richards are showing out for Black gymnasts, accessibility to the sport remains a prevalent issue.

Despite the obstacles, Jones remains determined to fulfill the gymnastics dream for other Black boys. Jones and his supporters have since launched a GoFundMe for $30K to find a new home, nearly reaching its goal.

He added, “I’m taking the positivity from the parents and students and letting it fuel me because it’s all about the kids.”

Jones refuses to let his students down, hoping they can all succeed with the help of their extended community.

RELATED CONTENT: ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Tarana Burke Led Activism Against Sexual Assault When It Wasn’t Socially Acceptable

