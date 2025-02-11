Black-Owned Hair Brand Blends African Heritage And Community With Loc Extensions

Izina Hair is a Black-owned brand forming its own unifying movement through its locs extensions.

Paying homage to the roots of the natural hair form, Izina paves its way through the hair industry within its operations. Founded by natural hair advocate Diana and business partner Jordane in 2021, their mission to provide women with loc extensions started in Burundi.

“We wanted to create something that truly represents us,” Diana told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Too often, our hair is manufactured far from home, without our input. We knew we had to change that.”

The trip to the East African nation also led them to build partnerships with local artisans to form the locs. Now, Izina offers extensions that support these communities while showcasing pride in Black hair.

Typically, many hair vendors produce the strands in Asian countries for consumers with Black and African identities. With Izina, a purchase not only furthers this Black-owned brand but also provides economic opportunities for artists of the diaspora.

She added, “Every loc we create is a step towards economic independence for our communities. We’re not just selling hair; we’re building a legacy.”

Diana’s personal story also led to the creation of Izina and its value-based operations. After years with a relaxer, Diana returned to her natural curls and documented her journey on social media. Known as “NaturallyDidi,” she encouraged others to ditch the chemicals and embrace their natural beauty, sparking the idea for Izina.



“Going back to my natural hair was a turning point for me,” she detailed. “It wasn’t just about aesthetics, it was about reclaiming my identity.”

With Izina’s values of heritage, authenticity, and confidence, customers are taking part in the inclusive initiative. With its premium loc extensions, the brand has developed a growing clientele whose empowerment is also the prize.

While many hair extensions focus on Western beauty ideals, Izina strives to do the opposite. Their locs stand for one’s history and culture and still provide a beauty experience that represents a greater cause.

“We dream of a world where African beauty is celebrated on a global scale,” Diana says. “And we won’t stop until that happens.”

Celebrating the diversity and beauty of Black hair is the first step. By championing African artistry and excellence, Izina Hair hopes to lead the way with for-us-by-us hair purchases.

