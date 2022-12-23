Black-Owned Hotels To Book For Your Next Getaway

This is your sign to stop second-guessing that vacation time and take a break from a busy day-to-day schedule.

Next time you’re searching for the perfect getaway, check out these Black-owned hotels providing their guests with quality hospitality, historical experiences, and luxury amenities in some of the hottest locations.

Salamander Resort & Spa

The Salamander is a resort and spa located in Middleburg, Virginia. The luxury estate is owned by BET co-founder Sheila Crump Johnson, and offers visitors a 5-star option an hour outside of Downtown Washington, D.C.

The resort offers guests rooms and suites that lead outside to stone balconies and scenic views of the Virginia countryside. Along with top-of-the-line service and amenities, visitors have access to a plethora of family-friendly activities such as a spa, tennis courts, ziplining, yoga classes, two pools, and a complimentary putting green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salamander Resort & Spa (@salamanderresort)

Urban Cowboy

Thinking about making a trip to Tennessee? Book your stay in the cultural epicenter of East Nashville, at Urban Cowboy. Visitors can expect to enjoy one of the eight experiential suites located in the historic Victorian mansion, each one with its own aesthetic. Every suite in the mansion features high ceilings, a comfortable Wright mattress, private bathroom, and clawfoot tub.

When guests are ready to step outside their rooms, they can enjoy craft cocktails and Roberta’s award-winning pizza at the hotel’s Public House Bar out back.

All guests at the Urban Cowboy must be 21 years and up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Cowboy (@urbancowboyhotels)

The Ivy Hotel

Looking to experience a boutique-style hotel? The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore is a Black-owned spot owned by philanthropists Eddie and Sylvia Brown.

The hotel offers guests 18 rooms and luxury suites to choose from with daily housekeeping options. Each room is uniquely designed with its own personality, with beds dressed in 400-thread count Frette sheets, a gas fireplace, and a bathroom with heated limestone floor.

Guests can enjoy a fitness center, spa, and luxury dining at the hotel’s bistro, Magdalena.

The hotel also provides accommodations for weddings, meetings, and other special events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ivy Hotel (@theivyhotel)

Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast

Monique Greenwood, former editor-in-chief for Essence magazine, opened the Akwaaba mansion’s first location in Brooklyn in 1995.

With 14-foot ceilings, fireplaces, and antiques, guests are met with Afrocentric elegance throughout Greenwood’s Akwaaba mansion. Visitors can reserve based on four guest rooms that offer private baths, with options that come with double Jacuzzis.

Teaming up with her husband Glenn Pogue, Greenwood cultivated the luxury lodging collection, opening multiple locations throughout the country—including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New Jersey.

Morning time is very tasteful at the Akwaaba bed-and-breakfast as the innkeepers serve up a Southern spread that includes chicken and waffles, fish and grits, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns (@akwaabainns)

La Maison in Midtown

Searching for some European style vibes? Owners Sharon Owens and Genora Boykins run La Maison in Midtown in Houston,. The hotel is a seven-room bed-and-breakfast that offers a variety of luxury amenities that include a private spa bath with a walk-in shower, couple’s rain shower, or Jacuzzi tub.

Each room is dressed with premium-quality bedding, a stylish desk and work chair, and a 32-inch flatscreen TV with cable and a built-in DVD player.

The bed-and-breakfast is located within walking distance of restaurants and entertainment spots guests can visit during their stay. Visitors can check out Houston’s Theater and Museum Districts, sports venues, and shop from multiple shopping centers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Maison Midtown (@lamaisonmidtown)

Oak Bluffs Inn

According to author and historian Lawrence Otis Graham in his 1999 bestseller, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, Oak Bluffs Inn is “the best-known resort among the Black elite.” The 10-room Victorian inn, located in quaint Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, is owned by Rhonda and Erik Albert.

Travelers in search of a classic Victorian elegance and some modern coastal charm can book their stay in one of the rooms that is a five minute walk to the beach. Each room is different but features a private bathroom and white noise machines for light sleepers.

The lighthouse, created by architect Mark Hutker, has attracted many notable visitors, including film director Spike Lee and jazz musician Wynton Marsalis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oak Bluffs Inn (@theoakbluffsinn)

Spice Island Beach Resort

Travelers planning a luxurious Caribbean getaway can book their stay at Spice Island Beach Resort, located on Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach, purchased by Sir Royston O. Hopkin in 1987.

The 64-suite living space, inspired by Grenada’s exotic nature, offers guests full-sized living rooms, four-poster king canopy bed, cedar saunas, and large private pools. Visitors can choose from suites that lead right out to the sand or a balcony overlooking pool views.

Guests can venture off on a short walk to the beach or relish in the fine dining that provides imaginative cuisine while enjoying romantic beachfront settings. Additionally, the resort offers a spa and yoga for mental and spiritual renewal.

According to Travel and Leisure, the hotel is currently run by Hopkin’s daughter Janelle, following her father’s death earlier this year.