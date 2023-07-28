Black-Owned Insights Company Acquires Research Firm Avalanche Insights to Provide Innovative Ways to Connect with Black Consumers

A–B, a Black-owned strategic insights company known for its work with A24, Legal Defense Fund, Working Families Party, and the Ford Foundation, amongst others, has announced its acquisition of Avalanche Insights.

Specializing in innovative research methods, Avalanche Insights has been a leading voice in deep analysis and research with a focus on cognitive behavioral science, according to Benzinga. A–B plans to use the incredibly in-depth work of Avalanche to further provide its clients with progressive and innovative ways to connect with consumers of color. “People of color are the fastest growing segment of consumers and we’re on track to be a majority of the electorate in just a few years. But despite billions in spending power and the ability to swing elections from the local school board to the White House, even the biggest brands and organizations struggle to find the tools and expertise to reach our communities consistently and authentically,” said Andre Banks, founder and CEO of A–B. “A—B has acquired Avalanche to fill this gap and bring the next level of precision and innovation to multicultural marketing. Our clients and partners know that this change is no longer a choice—they must connect quickly, deeply, and with nuance to diverse communities if they want breakthrough growth and impact.”

Since 2018, A–B has prided itself on its ability to put “culture” first in its messaging as well as persuasive strategy and research-driven visual design that truly connects with minority audiences.

A main focus of the acquisition for A–B is the 2024 election in which many of the brand’s clients will seek detailed consumer opinions to help execute expert evidence-based campaign and polling strategies, according to Benzinga. “Avalanche Insights’ deep-rooted research expertise will be a key differentiator for us, especially as we head into the 2024 election cycle when many clients are looking for quality data, polling, and voter audience analysis that can help them tap into the power of a rapidly diversifying electorate and deliver results,” Banks said. For Avalanche, it’s a chance to create a broader reach for their one-of-a-kind research strategies. “At Avalanche, our goal has always been to build power by using the strength of research to drive campaigns to victory. Inside A—B, Avalanche will now be able to offer more comprehensive services to help transformational leaders better understand people,” said Tovah Paglaro, co-founder of Avalanche Insights. “We know that brands and organizations are challenged in reaching Black and brown audiences but A—B’s unique Identity-Powered Design approach paired with Avalanche’s innovative research model, will help organizations truly unlock the power of Black and Brown voices.”