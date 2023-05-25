Hayti, The Black-Owned News App Becomes Largest Source of Black Podcasts

Hayti, the leading Black-owned news aggregation app, has officially become the largest source of podcasts led by Black hosts, according to a press release.

Hayti had already cornered the market as a resource for print and on-air news by Black publishers, but with its expansion into podcasts, it further cemented its legacy. The app’s users will now have access to over 2,000 Black podcasters. “Launching the podcast section of the Hayti app was so important to me because I wanted everyone, no matter their preference of news, to find a home at Hayti,” said Cary Wheelous, CEO of Hayti.

Wheelous believes this move keeps the app aligned with its mission to provide culturally relevant and meaningful content.

“A majority of our community already surfs social media apps to keep up with the Black news cycle. Creating a news aggregation app from credible Black publishers and outlets allows our community to connect with culturally relevant, fact-checked information and stop the spread of misinformation on social media,” he said. When the app launched in 2021, the objective was to “influence and disrupt” cultural narratives and put the spotlight solely on Black content creators; who often drive trends and conversations but are not properly celebrated. According to a press release, Hayti was the first mobile app to feature over 200 Black publishers available to both Android and iOS users.

Black podcast listeners are often drawn to the media model to engage with people with similar backgrounds and experiences. Hayti’s approach to putting them all in one place could improve visibility for podcasts still looking to expand their reach. Something podcast host Camille Kauer said cannot be understated. “As a Black woman who has worked in media and entertainment for decades, I cannot express enough how Hayti’s existence as a one-stop platform is a game changer for creators and our community,” she said.

Hayti users can head over to the app to check out podcasts from all over the globe.