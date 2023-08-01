8 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands To Add A Splash To Your Summer Collection

The summer heat is blazing, and the ladies are still outside. Step into some Black-owned swimwear and feel your absolute best as we keep the summer festivities rolling. Still trying to decide what brands to try out? Here’s a list of brands that will make you look elegant and feel comfortable in the water or sand.

Andrea Iyamah

A brand “designed for the spirited,” Nigerian fashion designer Andrea Dumebi Iyamah created a line inspired by ethnic cultures and elements of nature. The A.I. brand boasts bold colors and retro classic silhouettes celebrating Iyamah’s African roots—shop bikinis, one-pieces, robes, and coverups that will illuminate your style and spirit.

Nakimuli

Join the Nakimuli tribe this summer with one of owner and designer Tennille McMillan’s fashion-forward swimsuit designs. Nakimuli swimwear is all about colors, shapes, and prints representing sisterhood, individuality, and comfort. Find your favorite swimsuit style, from a one-piece to a variety of bikinis.

Arrow + Phoenix

Feel like the ocean is touching you in Arrow + Phoenix swimwear, an eco-friendly brand founded and designed by New Orleans native Kayla Bell. With colorways inspired by the sea and surrounding landscapes, A+P offers silky soft, resilient fabrics and shape retention technology that makes up sleek, luxurious silhouettes to provide a comfortable and supportive fit. Bikini lovers can shop sustainable swimwear tops, bottoms, and sets in a full range of inclusive sizes.

Melissa Simone

One of the celeb-favorites, Melissa Simone, is a swim and resort wear brand all about high-quality and luxury. The detailed line created by Melissa Simone Gardner is a blend of classic and modern elements inspired by the nineties. The designs range from high-cut thongs to one-pieces and string-back bikinis. Melissa Simone’s designs are also available at: Revolve, Kith, and FWRD.

LemLem

Celebrate women and nature by sorting through a range of swimwear styles created by Ethiopian fashion model Liya Kebede. Whether you’re searching for solid colors or shopping from the brand’s Pink Summer Edit or Essentials Collection, every purchase becomes a part of a greater mission to preserve the local art of weaving in Ethiopia and inspire economic growth in Africa. LemLem offers one-pieces, bikini tops and bottoms, coverups, and sarongs.

Asherah Swimwear

Narrow down your search for elegant swimwear to pieces from Asherah Swimwear. Creative Director and Designer Cheryl “Cejae” Jones will have you wrapped up in the feels of summer with collections featuring one-of-a-kind prints created for the confident woman. Asherah Swimwear includes bikinis, one-pieces, and coverups that appeal to the natural curve and shape of the female figure.

Ego Swim

If you are searching for swimwear for your perfect summer getaway, these besties have you covered. Shakiera T., Tisa F., Sherika H., and Shanae C. founded Ego Swim after traveling the world together and racking up on the sexiest and most comfortable swimwear. The group of friends launched Ego Swim to offer other women the trendiest designs, the best quality fabrics, and diverse sizes.

Matte Collection

A celeb hotspot for bikini favorites is Matte Collection. The popular brand, founded by Justina McKee, is an affordable luxury lifestyle swim brand founded by women for women. Matte Collection focuses on designs that offer women simple, clean, and minimalist looks to add to their swimwear collections. Matte swimwear features one-pieces, separates, bikinis, three-pieces, and coverups with every size and shape in mind. So, whether you’re already a Matte Babe or desire to be one, the brand’s collections are made for every woman to feel her best.

