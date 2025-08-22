Move Over Rideshare, These Black-Owned Transportation Companies Go Above And Beyond A Car Ride

The transportation industry is worth the spin. Just ask these Black entrepreneurs who have taken the wheel and created thriving businesses in the transportation sector. These seven Black business owners run transportation companies that go beyond typical rideshare services, offering everything from high end limo rides to safe commuting for children and medical patients. Black-owned transport companies are doing more than getting people from point A to point B, they are also a source of community service and help boost the economy in the regions they operate.

Takes A Village Transportation

Takes A Village Transportation, a company out of Atlanta, Georgia, is run by Amia Mize. Since 2015, Takes A Village has been providing a dependable way for children to get to and from school as well as to extracurricular activities. What sets them apart is their passion for keeping kids safe. They’ve managed to rack up thousands of trips without an accident or incident, which is a testament to the company’s commitment to the community and its customers.

Black Pearl Transportation

Black Pearl Transportation is a Chicago-based company owned by Bruce Hill. Black Pearl has a luxury fleet that includes sedans, limousines and even party buses. The company has been in business since 2017, offering top-notch service for a diversity of events and groups. Black Pearl’s goal is to make getting around easy and stylish.

Door To Door II, Inc.

Door To Door II, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based company that provides transportation for individuals requiring care but not in an emergency. It is owned by Makiesha Franklins and has been in operation since 2002. The company covers the entire L.A. County and offers a range of services. If a wheelchair is needed to get around, they’ve got you covered, or if a person needs to be moved on a gurney, Door To Door II, Inc. can do that too. The company also helps people who are mobile but need a bit of assistance and support.

Executive Select Transport Professionals LLC

Executive Select Transport Professionals LLC is a Houston-based business that has been around since 2016. It is owned by Willie M. Garrison Jr., who also serves as CEO. What the company provides is pretty straightforward. It offers black car services that help people get to and from the airport or around town for work. The thing that sets them apart is that the owner is hands-on, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Kidault

Kidault, a company based in New York City, is making a name for itself. It was started by Elizabeth “Liz” Shepherd, a woman with a vision. She launched Kidault back in 2018 with a goal to make kid-friendly transport a lot safer and easier for families. Kidault offers rides, carpools and school runs all tailored around kids and their families. The business focuses on safety and community, and verifying that its services are kid centric

I Love Luxury Transportation

I Love Luxury Transportation operates in Memphis, Tennessee. It offers a range of vehicles from limousines to party buses. The company’s been around since 2023, and is run by Mark Hearns. The company has a fleet of vehicles, which is ideal for events and groups of any size. If you’re in Memphis, I Love Luxury Transportation can definitely support your needs, it’s definitely worth considering.

Boss Transport & Family Services

Boss Transport & Family Services is a company based in Washington, D.C., that plays a crucial role—assisting people with transportation when needed. The company offers a range of services, including wheelchair and stretcher transport, as well as ambulatory transport for individuals who are mobile but may require some assistance. Boss Transport & Family also handles hospital discharges, which can be a hassle, especially when it involves long-distance trips with nurses on board. The guy who started it all, George Odoi, got the company up and running back in 2006. Boss Transport & Family offers support with 24/7 availability and trips that cross state lines.

