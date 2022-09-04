‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award For Animated Series

The late actor Chadwick Boseman won an Emmy Award for his work on the animated series What If…?. The anthology animated series was created by A.C. Bradley for Disney+.

Boseman won the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the series which is based on the Marvel Comics series. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Leward, accepted the award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on his behalf on Sept. 3.

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new,” she said. “You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf.”

Leward shared a picture of Boseman’s award on Twitter on Sept. 4 with a caption.

“He put every part of himself into every role he ever took on,” she wrote.

“It was a true honor for Chad to receive a posthumous Creative Arts #Emmys Award for his voice work in @MarvelStudios’ @whatifofficial.#BlackPanther

Marvel Studios also noted the win on social media. “Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the outstanding work of our King, the late Chadwick Boseman. #Emmys.”

Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with the disease. The talented actor starred in several movies during his career including Black Panther, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Get On Up, 42, Avengers: Infinity War, Gods of Egypt, Da 5 Bloods, Message from the King and Marshall.