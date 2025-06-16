National University Reimagines Higher Ed For Black Professionals Who Do It All

When it comes to climbing the career ladder while juggling life, many Black professionals know the struggle all too well. Traditional higher education often demands a choice: your job, your family — or your degree. But at National University, the model flips that dynamic entirely.

“We’ve seen remarkable growth in Black student enrollments, with a 105% increase in undergraduates since 2022,” says Dr. Mark D. Milliron, President and CEO of National University (NU). “And that’s because we’ve always been focused on serving students who are balancing work, family, military service, and more.”

Serving adult learners for more than 50 years, NU is proving that education doesn’t have to come at the expense of everything else. With flexible online and hybrid courses offered in four- and eight-week blocks, the university is building a new kind of academic experience — one that’s centered on life, not just lectures.

Designed for the “ANDer™” Generation

At the heart of NU’s approach is a powerful concept: the ANDer™ — students who are caregivers and career builders, service members and scholars, breadwinners and dream chasers.

“Many of our students are ‘ANDers™’ by necessity,” explained Dr. Thomas Stewart, Executive Director of NU’s Cause Research Institute. “Our job is to support that — not work against it.”

And support they do. NU’s Whole Human Education™ model wraps each student in a 360-degree net of services, from tutoring and mentorship to mental health resources, career coaching, and financial guidance.

“Equity doesn’t happen by accident,” Stewart adds. “It’s baked into how we design every part of the experience.”

Where Flexibility Meets Purpose

What sets NU apart isn’t just the format — it’s the intention behind it. With popular programs in business, healthcare, education, and cybersecurity, NU has zeroed in on industries where Black professionals are underrepresented but needed most.

“Our programs are built in partnership with industry to ensure our students graduate with not just knowledge, but real-world readiness,” Milliron said. “We’re preparing Black professionals to lead — and to build legacies.”

That approach is already bearing fruit. Alumni like Dr. Novia Reid, Dr. Glyne Griffith, Asya Watkins, and LaGarian Smith are turning their NU degrees into real-world impact — launching businesses, leading teams, and mentoring others.

“These are the full-circle moments that matter most,” Milliron says. “They’re proof that when you design education around real life, incredible things happen.”

Access Without Compromise

Affordability is a major piece of NU’s mission. The university awarded over $55 million in scholarships and tuition discounts last year and actively works with students to eliminate financial barriers.

“Our financial aid advisors don’t just hand you forms — they walk you through every step,” Milliron says. “We’re committed to making sure that money doesn’t stop someone from finishing what they started.”

And with growing partnerships across the Black professional landscape — including NOBLE® and Phi Beta Sigma — NU is doubling down on access, visibility, and community support.

“We want our students to feel like they belong from day one,” Stewart added. “That means mentorship pipelines, networking opportunities, and connection beyond the classroom.”

Building What Comes Next

NU isn’t just serving students — it’s evolving with them. From new public safety initiatives to research collaborations with HBCUs, the university is scaling its impact intentionally.

Among its latest innovations is The Nest — a co-learning and wellness hub built specifically for working, military, and adult learners. Think: a space where students can decompress, connect, and access tailored support services all in one place.

“We’re meeting students where they are,” Milliron said. “And we’re making sure they have what they need to get where they’re going.”

At a time when many are rethinking what higher ed should look like, National University is offering a bold answer: education that works for real life. For thousands of Black professionals, it’s not just a degree — it’s a lifeline to the future they’ve always imagined.

