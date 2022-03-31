Black Psychotherapist Opens Therapy and Wellness Practice in Alabama

Meet Candyce “Ce” Anderson, LPC, the founder and CEO of Revita Therapy and Wellness, a Black-owned therapy practice in Montgomery, Ala.

She is also the only African American Reiki practitioner who centers on the health of women, specifically Black and Indigenous women. She specializes in supporting women with reconciling the trauma associated with mother-daughter relationship dynamics and reducing the stress associated with Strong Black Woman Syndrome.

Take a mental break in a safe space with her practice, where you are supported on your journey to healing. Reflective of a spa atmosphere, it provides mental health treatment and wellness without judgment. Individuals (adults and adolescents starting at age 15) and couples, can access therapy, medication assessment and management, and holistic modalities in-person at 2740 Central Parkway, Suite 2, Montgomery, Ala., and for Telehealth and virtual services in Georgia, Washington D.C., and Ohio.

“Genuine and true compassion as a helping professional is paramount to positive outcomes in my patients. I encourage people to come as they are,” Anderson says.

“Bonnets, head scarfs, wraps, braids half done, if that’s how you need to show up to be present for yourself, come. All of who you are is welcome in my ‘therapy room.’ My patients consistently tell me ‘Wow, I’m so glad I came to you, I’ve never thought of this situation this way.'”

Along with focusing on the health of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), Anderson’s practice advocates for the needs of LGBTQ+ Affirming clients. Revita is not the typical clinical experience because it offers both therapeutic, prescriber, and holistic services, which provides clients/patients with comprehensive clinical treatment in the same office. Reiki is also offered as an alternative healing practice.

In addition to offering comprehensive treatment and wellness services, Revita plans to be a part of its surrounding community by partnering with local and state organizations to provide workshops and mental health information service areas. Anderson understands that marginalized groups find it difficult to trust and connect with clinicians, this is why she is passionate about helping others heal from depression, anxiety, trauma, or PTSD.

“Therapy is becoming less stigmatized and more of an acceptable self-care practice. I hope to continue my work in normalizing therapy via various platforms,” she says.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.