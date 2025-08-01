Technology by Ahsan Washington Black Content Creators Who Make Real Estate Approachable These content creators make real estate approachable







A wave of professionals in real estate is reshaping the industry through their social media influence. They guide home buyers and sellers through the process, sharing insights that motivate future investors and contribute to community prosperity. From Atlanta to Los Angeles, these tech-savvy agents and investors are expanding their brands and empowering their followers through videos and candid discussions. Here are seven influencers who are making the real estate world more approachable, captivating, and diverse.

Quiana Watson

Quiana Watson hails from Georgia and specializes in the luxury real estate sector, where she’s the proud founder of Watson Realty Co. Watson has remarkable achievements in the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Her work encompasses presenting properties and providing guidance to clients, as well as sharing stories of successful customer experiences, her community involvement, and philanthropic activities.

Montaz Maurice

Montaz Maurice is a real estate agent based in Maryland who provides clients with guidance on residential real estate matters, including legal advice and negotiation strategies. Maurice has a background in law and is recognized as one of the top 10 realtors in the state of Maryland.

Melissa Burns McClendon

Melissa Burns McClendon is a real estate agent and investor based in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she resides and works with her team at Latter & Blum Compass. Burns McClendon’s content focuses on understanding real estate market trends and assisting clients in buying homes, while also exploring property investments for long-term financial security.

Sharelle Rosado

Sharelle Rosado is a real estate professional who focuses on Florida’s Tampa Bay region. Rosado is now making moves into the Southeastern area as well. Rosado is the founder of Allure Realty and a prominent figure on Netflix’s show Selling Tampa. Through her work on the show and in her business endeavors, Rosado showcases high-end property. The real estate pro also shares stories of client relocations and offers mentorship opportunities, particularly geared toward women of color looking to build their presence in the real estate industry.

Kofi Nartey

Renowned luxury broker and speaker Kofi Nartey is based in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, California. Nartey’s expertise is highly regarded by entities such as Christie’s and The Wall Street Journal. Nartey delivers engaging content that features property, valuable investment tips, and motivational business stories.

Kymber Lovett Menkiti

Kymber Lovett Menkiti, a Washington, D.C. native, resides in the metro area. With a wealth of experience, Menkiti serves as the founder and CEO of KW Capital Properties, leading The Menkiti Group. Additionally, Menkiti is a community development and real estate investor. Menkiti’s content covers a range of topics, including investment cases, brokerage leadership, lifestyle, and local culture.

Jemal King

Jemal King is a Chicago native who has been working as a real estate entrepreneur since 2010. Throughout his career in the real estate industry, King has amassed a portfolio worth millions. King has also successfully developed his own unique personal brand. King’s focus is on sharing advice on building wealth through real estate investments and various business endeavors, along with offering perspectives and insights.

