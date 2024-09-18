News by Mitti Hicks Black Residents Leaving Baltimore By The Thousands While Baltimore is still predominantly Black, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the Black population is shrinking.







While Baltimore is still predominantly Black, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the Black population is shrinking. According to the Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, Baltimore lost an estimated 11,600 non-Hispanic Black residents in 2023.

The population estimates for July 1, 2021, show Baltimore City had a population of 576,578. In 2022, the population was 569,107; in 2023, it decreased to 565,239.

As the Baltimore Banner reports, this is the seventh-largest year-over-year decrease for any county in the United States, with at least 65,000 people for the counties listed on its latest report. Right behind Baltimore County was Prince George’s County-–just outside of Washington, D.C.–where it saw the eighth-largest decrease in its Black, non-Hispanic population.

While the data doesn’t share where Baltimore’s former residents are relocating, it does reveal that more Hispanics and people who identify as multiple races are moving into Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

“We know in Maryland that population would have declined except for international migration,” said Michael Bader, a demographer and associate professor at Johns Hopkins University, regarding the population for 2023.

“A large portion of international migrants to the state and this area are Hispanic.”

Baltimore’s overall population dropped by 5,000 residents, but the number of households is increasing. Baltimore City has an estimated population of 565,239, with 247,232 households.

Factors Leading To Black Residents Leaving

Baltimore’s decrease in its Black population comes amid a surge of quality of life crimes and less-than-average public school ratings.

Carjackings are up by 220%, robberies have increased by nearly 50%, and burglaries are up by 8%.

Meanwhile, according to the Maryland State Department of Education’s 2023 school report card, approximately 65% of Baltimore City schools earned one or two stars, the lowest possible rating, according to Fox Baltimore. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the School for the Arts are the only two schools with five-star scores.

