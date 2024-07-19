Black Restaurant Week Is In Full Swing In Washington, D.C. And Baltimore

Black Restaurant Week, a multi-city tour highlighting Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and caterers, has kicked off in Washington, D.C., the Metro area, and Baltimore.

Black Restaurant Week will showcase more than 30 Black-owned restaurants. This year’s list features a variety of delectables to suit almost every palate. Vegetarians and vegans can visit the Land Of Kush for some plant-based soul food. Foodies can indulge in jollof rice and other West African goodies at The Spice Kitchen Grill. Other participants include Diasporan Soul, a Jamaican-American fusion restaurant, Big Buns Burgers and Miss Toya’s Creole House.

Quicha Brown owns Berries By Quicha, one of Black Restaurant Week’s featured eateries. To support her fellow restaurateurs, the entrepreneur offers her customers a special incentive.

“If you bring in a receipt from any participating in Black Restaurant Week during Black Restaurant Week, you’ll get 20 percent off half a dozen or more here,” Quicha said in an interview with WMAR, Baltimore.

Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson to create visibility for Black-owned and operated eateries.

“We were inspired to create Black Restaurant Week because we noticed the lack of representation of Black-owned culinary businesses from our community in the local primary food and wine festivals and restaurant weeks. Most of the companies in our community didn’t fit the business model to participate in a traditional restaurant week. They are fast-casual business concepts, not fine-dining restaurants serving two-course and three-course meals. We designed an all-inclusive platform to promote Black-owned culinary businesses in our community—restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, and caterers.” Ferrell said in an interview with Forbes.

The event started in Houston and expanded to more than 20 cities, including Atlanta, Toronto, Phoenix, Oakland, and Philadelphia. Go here to find out when Black Restaurant Week is coming to your city.

The DMV installment of Black Restaurant Week will run until July 28th. Click here for a complete list of participants.