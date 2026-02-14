Food by Ahsan Washington Black-Owned Restaurants That Will Fancy Your Lover’s Palate On Valentine’s Day We spotlight Black-owned dining spots that serve up romance, blending exceptional culinary skill, rich cultural heritage, and unforgettable flavors for a date night to remember.







Valentine’s Day transcends traditional gifts of roses and chocolates because it focuses on creating an unforgettable dining experience. We spotlight Black-owned dining spots that serve up romance, blending exceptional culinary skill, rich cultural heritage, and unforgettable flavors for a date night to remember. The list features your suggested restaurants, Tatiana NYC, Brooklyn Chop House, Compère Lapin, and Marcus Bar & Grille, together with additional exceptional Black-owned restaurants from across the United States, which transform date night into a masterpiece.

Tatiana

Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Tatiana restaurant is a culinary gem that combines Caribbean, West African, and New York City culinary traditions into an Afro-Caribbean fine dining experience. The restaurant sits at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and attracts food lovers, who want to partake in an artistic and sensory culinary experience.

Brooklyn Chop House

The Asian-American steakhouse fusion Brooklyn Chop House delivers a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and David L. Thomas operate Brooklyn Chop House as cultural entrepreneurs who bring their music and hospitality roots to the establishment. The menu presents a delightful fusion of flavors that include lamb dumplings and dry-aged porterhouse steaks. Brooklyn Chop House can be found in multiple NYC locations, including Manhattan’s Financial District and Times Square, making it an ideal spot for romantic dinners. Brooklyn Chop House serves as the perfect dining destination for both Valentine’s Day celebrations and those who want an unforgettable dining experience.

Compère Lapin

Chef Nina Compton offers culinary expertise in Caribbean and French/Italian cuisines at her Caribbean-Creole restaurant Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana. The contemporary dining establishment unites island flavors with New Orleans cooking techniques and soul. The jerk-honey-butter-dressed fried chicken and curried goat with sweet potato gnocchi is love on a plate. The ambiance makes an ideal place to wine and dine your Valentine. Compère Lapin serves dinner and Sunday brunch at its Warehouse Arts District location, 535 Tchoupitoulas Street. Guests must book early because Valentine’s Day reservations go quickly.

Marcus Bar & Grille

Atlanta’s Marcus Bar & Grille is a modern American restaurant, serving elevated comfort classics with bold flavors rooted in history and community. The kitchen at Marcus Bar & Grille operates under the leadership of Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who gained fame through his Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem, New York, and other culinary ventures. The restaurant at 525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, Georgia, delivers an energetic, yet intimate dining experience through its wood-fired cooking and inventive cocktails, and soulful dishes. The romantic atmosphere at Marcus Bar & Grille is enhanced through dinner service or the prix-fixe menu available on Valentine’s Day. The lively setting at Marcus Bar & Grille is perfect for couples who want to enjoy elevated comfort food from brisket hash to lamb chops and Sunday supper prix-fixe menus.

Linden

Linden is an intimate multicultural dining restaurant located in Los Angeles, California. The Black-owned contemporary restaurant serves elevated Caribbean, Southern, Jewish, and New York-inspired comfort food. The restaurant was co-founded by Alahna Jade, Sterling “Steelo” Brim, Vincent Bryant, Scott Williams, and Jonathan Harris, who serves as chef. Linden provides a sophisticated yet warm dining environment where polished plating meets communal dining. The menu’s signature dishes include oxtail wagyu pie and Southern fried chicken with innovative sides and creative cocktails that complete the dining experience. Linden’s distinctive combination of culinary techniques and flavors contributes to its celebratory environment, which suits date night occasions. The restaurant operates for dinner every day throughout the year, but requires reservations for Valentine’s Day.

The LaRoux Table

LaRoux Table is a modern Cajun-Creole restaurant in Houston, Texas, that delivers an exceptional southern dining experience. Owner and chef Senae Tate creates a Louisiana heritage-inspired menu, which combines traditional Cajun and Creole dishes with contemporary culinary techniques. The menu includes gumbo and boudin balls alongside creative fried chicken options. LaRoux Table is a dining destination for couples who want an upscale romantic experience. The restaurant’s bold and soulful flavors make every dish conversational. It’s a perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. The restaurant recommends making reservations because it becomes busy during peak dining times, including Valentine’s Day.

Chemistry

Chemistry is a Black-owned steakhouse in Illinois that delivers an outstanding full-service, fine-dining experience in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The restaurant’s elegant environment and classic steakhouse menu serve premium steak cuts alongside beautifully crafted side dishes to draw couples who want a luxurious dining experience. Chemistry Chicago stands as one of the most talked-about Black-owned fine dining establishments in the region that guarantees every guest an unforgettable dining experience.

Red Rooster

Red Rooster Overtown is an upscale restaurant in Miami, Florida, that honors African-American heritage. The restaurant brings together elevated global flavors through Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Derek Fleming, and Michael Simkins, who created the establishment to honor Southern, Caribbean, and African diasporic culinary traditions. The restaurant serves dinner every night from its location at 920 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. Red Rooster strongly recommends making reservations for Valentine’s Day due to high demand.

