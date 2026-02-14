Skip The Red Roses: Here Are Black-Owned Valentine’s Day Gifts That Slay

The following Valentine’s Day gift guide highlights Black brands and entrepreneurs who offer products and services with Black consumers in mind. The purchase of Black-owned brands during peak shopping periods not only offers gift givers unique and cultural gift options, but also strengthens the economic power among Black-owned businesses that lead innovation in retail products and increases the economic flow within the Black communities they benefit and exist in.

To make it plain—Buy Black.

TELFAR Shopping Bag

The unisex TELFAR Shopping Bag is a stylish faux-leather shopping bag that Telfar Clemens designed for his globally recognized Black-owned brand TELFAR. The bag is available for purchase through TELFAR’s official online store and selected retail partners.



Mila Eve Essentials Massage Oil

The Black-owned wellness brand Mila Eve Essentials produces this natural essential oil massage oil. Customers can purchase this product as a Valentine’s Day gift as an expression of love and care or to create a sensual experience around the day.



Introvert N the City’s Love Notes Deck

The Love Notes Deck is a collection of 50 pre-written love note cards created by the small Black-owned creative shop Introvert N the City. The cards help partners share their emotions during times when verbal communication is difficult. The deck makes an ideal Valentine’s Day gift to reinforce loving connections. It retails at $40 and is available through the brand’s website as well as specialty stores.



Savoir Faire Cologne

Savoir Faire Cologne is a Black-owned fragrance brand founded by Chris Classic. The sensual cologne “Love Suede” was created in 2017, following the establishment of the business. The Valentine’s Day men’s cologne features musk and complex base notes in its composition. This line becomes especially relevant during Valentine’s Day. The “Love Suede” fragrance is available through Savoir Faire’s online store and through Black-owned commerce partners.





Maya’s Cookies Valentine’s Collection

Maya’s Cookies, a leading black-owned gourmet vegan cookie company in America, offers its Valentine’s Collection, which includes six delicious cookies to satisfy a sweet tooth. The cookie collection includes heart-shaped sugar cookies together with double chocolate sweethearts and traditional chocolate chip cookies which make each treat a work of art. These cookies are both delicious treats and meaningful gifts. Maya’s Cookies offers these delicious cookies through their online store, where you can make your purchase today.

Les’ Bloom Floral Bouquets

Les’ Bloom Floral Bouquets is owned by florist Rasheedah Leslie. Based in Brooklyn, Les’ Bloom Floral Bouquets combines classic flowers with a Black-owned twist. The floral shop offers handcrafted floral arrangements with Valentine’s Day aesthetics and sentiments. These bouquets are lush. Customers can make orders for pick up or have their bouquets delivered.

