Black Revolutionary War Hero Thomas Campbell Honored With Historic Plaque In West Michigan

A Black Revolutionary War hero is finally receiving his due recognition with a historic plaque in West Michigan.

The story of Thomas Campbell may not be widely known, but his efforts toward the freedom of his people and country have now been revealed. Born around 1760 in Culpepper County, Virginia, the once-enslaved Campbell rose to become a War patriot and a figure of strength and determination in U.S. history.

Campbell chose to join the Continental Army in 1776 to free himself from enslavement, becoming a horse handler for the army. According to Arc West Michigan, he joined George Washington’s Army at White Marsh, New York. He subsequently became placed in General Marquis de LaFayette’s division.

Just a teenager, Campbell endured several strenuous length of battle. This included the harsh winter encampment at Valley Forge in 1778. The following summer, he experienced severe heat stroke at the battle at Monmouth Courthouse. Despite barely surviving the battle, he recovered weeks later, discharged by a physician for his ailing health. He lived out his final years at a farm in the Kalamazoo County, where he owned 160 acres of land.

Now, he has historic marker at the Gilmore Car Museum near his final resting place in Hickory Corners, Michigan. A ceremony took place Nov. 8 by the Joseph B. Westnedge chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, paying tribute to Campbell’s contribution to the war effort.

“We came to celebrate this American hero… He fought for his freedom, but he also fought for our country’s liberty and freedom, and the community has had just a tremendous outpouring of gratitude for him as well as for all the patriots,” Bob Craig, vice president of the Michigan Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, said. “Next year, America is celebrating its 250th anniversary on July 4 2026. 250 years. And it’s just an incredible time, an incredible year, and I think a wonderful celebration.”

Campbell’s plaque unveiling was accompanied by a color guard, wreath laying and 21-gun salute, all befitting the war hero’s legacy. The revelation of his service came after the establishment of another historic plaque for a Black Revolutionary war hero, James Robinson. According to Now Kalamazoo, Robinson received his own recognition in Detroit in 2019. However, Campbell’s identity remained unknown until a deeper investigation sparked.

Records of an approved land grant, which helped Campbell and his family move to Hickory Corners, resulted in the reveal of his historic service. His legacy now sits among other Revolutionary war heroes, as his journey from enslavement to national recognition remains celebrated.

