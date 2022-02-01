Black Self-Made Millionaire Madam C.J. Walker’s Beauty Brand Lives On

Madam C.J. Walker was revered as a master brand builder who paved the way for millions of Black women. Her legacy has outlasted those who preceded her, thanks to the commitment of her great-great-granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundles.

More than 100 years later, Walker’s Black beauty brand has revolutionized into a history-making monument inciting heritage and generational wealth. The founder of the Madam Walker Family Archives, Bundles now serves as brand historian for Madam by Madam C.J. Walker, a new brand of textured hair products. Her passionate efforts continue the legacy of empowering Black women on a path to financial independence preservers.

Madam by Madam C.J. Walker, created by Sundial Brands, is a combination of its traditional focus on quality with an appeal to the diverse needs of a younger customer, specifically the Gen Z consumer.

Sundial’s CEO Cara Sabin and Bundles have teamed up on numerous occasions to tap into the spirit of the pioneering matriarch. “We wanted to make sure we honored Madam Walker’s contributions and that every detail centered her legacy,” Sabin told Byrdie.

“We were able to see some of [Madam Walker’s] artifacts and hear the rich information A’Lelia has,” Sabin added. “My team and I dove into that, and that’s where we got our inspiration.”

Featuring 11 new products, the brand prioritizes haircare needs from scalp care to hair growth. The brand is motivated by the versatility of the Gen Z consumer and wants to encourage healthy hair lifestyles.

Sabin said, “We thought about the Wonderful Hair Grower and asked questions like, What would that formulation look like today? We made sure to use ingredients that promote healthy hair like shea butter, pomegranate oil, and omega three, six, and nine fatty acids.”

Today, Walmart will be partnering with the brand to promote and provide access to these products.

“I think she’d be pleased that some of the ideas she thought worked more than 100 years ago can still be applied today and have been taken to a new level,” Bundles says. “[She believed in] having a great product, using high-quality ingredients, marketing your product, and having a strong team. That’s the DNA of this line.”