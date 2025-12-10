Food by Ahsan Washington Keep These Black Snacks (And Seasonings) On Deck For Your Holiday Spread It’s time to create meaningful dining experiences







The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to create meaningful dining experiences that match the deliciousness of your imagination. BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 12-Day of Xmas Lists features Black-owned snack and seasoning brands which bring cultural richness together with culinary creativity to transform your table spread. These 12 selections offer consumers unique hosting enhancements through globally-inspired sauces, allergen-friendly treats and small-batch pantry staples, while supporting entrepreneurs who define modern food trends. These Black snacks should remain available beyond holiday gatherings to continue memorable taste experiences.

Essie Spice

Essie Spice is a small-batch sauce and spice blend company started by Essie Bartels, who is a Ghanaian American flavor curator. Essie Spice has operated from New Jersey since 2013 and delivers its products across the United States. Essie Spice products create perfect bold aromatic heat to enhance meats, vegetables, and sides in holiday cooking.

Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm

The family-owned brand Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm operates under Kam and Summer Johnson to produce raw, unfiltered honey which they infuse with natural superfoods including ginger and berries. The farm started operations in 2015 following their son’s health experience and now operates from New Jersey, while distributing its products through online channels and specific retail locations. This sweet and clean pantry essentially works perfectly for glazing, drizzling baking, and serving with holiday cheeses.

Pip’s Snacks (Pipcorn)

The sibling founders Jeff, Jen, and Teresa established Pip’s Snacks to make heirloom popcorn and crunchy snacks from basic clean ingredients. Pip’s Snacks started operations in 2012 from Brooklyn and has expanded to national distribution. Their popular party snacks make ideal companions for drinks and charcuterie platters.

Pitmaster LT’s

Texas pitmaster LeTroy Woods created Pitmaster LT to deliver authentic barbecue sauces and rubs based on family recipes. The Fort Worth-based company started operations in 2003 and delivers perfect holiday wing sauces and brisket rubs along with roasts and dipping plates that need Southern smoky flavors.

Partake Foods

Denise Woodard established Partake Foods which produces allergen-free cookies, crackers, and baking mixes. The company started operations in 2016 from New York and distributes its products across the United States. The mission of Partake Foods is to provide sweet treats for all holiday table guests, including those with allergies.

Basbaas Foods

Since 2015, Basbaas Foods has existed as the brainchild of Somali American chef and entrepreneur Hawa Hassan. The company produces Somali-inspired sauces, condiments, and marinades which deliver East African tangy flavors to food enthusiasts. Basbaas Foods’ mission focuses on enhancing dips and roasted vegetables and proteins through their distinctive flavor profile.

Hillside Sauce

Chef Robert Hill established Hillside Sauce as a small-batch hot sauce company which combines fruit with peppers and spices to produce their handmade hot sauces. Introduced in the late 2010s, Hillside Sauce is produced in the U.S. and available online. Its layered heat and depth make it a perfect addition to holiday appetizers, eggs, or any dish that needs a kick.

Capital City

Charles and Arsha Jones Jones created Capital City as a culinary gem which introduced authentic D.C.-style mumbo sauce. Since its 2011 opening this Washington, D.C.-based restaurant has become a sweet-tangy staple for wings, fries, and party platters, bringing the beloved flavors of the District of Columbia home.

The Spice Suite

Chef and curator Angel Gregorio established The Spice Suite, which offers globally inspired spice blends, oils, and culinary essentials. The Washington, D.C.-based store, which started in 2015, serves to enhance holiday home meals through its vibrant, chef-level seasoning options and variety.

Major’s Project Pop

Major King established Major’s Project Pop, which produces vegan organic kettle corn using unrefined sugar and clean oils. The nostalgic snack debuted in 2019 and its buttery sweetness makes it a favorite treat for seasonal gatherings among kids and adults. Major’s Project Pop operates from Florida and delivers its products across the country.

Sienna Sauce Co.

Tyla-Simone Crayton and her family founded Sienna Sauce Co., which operates from Houston, to produce award-winning wing, dipping, and finishing sauces. Since 2017, these sauces combine sweet, tangy, and savory flavors, which suit wings, sliders, and finger foods perfectly and are great for side dippings.

Healthy On You

The culinary creation Healthy On You, by chef Sam Brinkley, delivers organic spice blends which draw inspiration from worldwide cuisines. The California-based company started operations in 2015 to provide customers an easy method to add sophisticated holiday flavors to their roasted vegetables, proteins, and side dishes.

