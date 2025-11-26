Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Black-Owned Seasoning Brands To Spice Up Your Holiday Table Black-owned seasonings brands bring both flavor and meaning to holiday dishes.







Holiday cooking vibes continue as families gather in their kitchens to prepare traditional and non-traditional holiday meals, which require equal attention to both flavor and food preparation. Black-owned seasoning brands are transformational in creating flavor palettes, using bold cultural blends to elevate home cooking on any level. The following list showcases the creators of several Black-owned spice brands. These seasonings bring both flavor and meaning to holiday dishes while supporting Black entrepreneurship, whether you want to create traditional soul food or try new taste combinations.

BB’s Season All

Billy Brown, a former medical engineer, founded BB’s Season All to create health-conscious all-purpose seasoning blends. The blends, available in almost 500 retail locations throughout the U.S., including H-E-B stores, have low sodium levels, contain no carbohydrates or calories, and are suitable for keto, vegan, and gluten-free diets. Brown aims to deliver bold taste experiences while maintaining nutritional benefits. The brand experienced significant growth during recent years through its expansion into mass retail markets.

@naspora The healthier alternative to Lawrys. Award Winning BB’s Pure Heaven from @bbs_season_all won the National and International Awards 17 times and was also a H.E.B. Quest for Texas Best Finalist 👏🏾. Shop now on www.bbsseasonall.etsy.com ♬ original sound – NASPORA

Feisty Spices

Erica Gillespie established Feisty Spices to create organic low-sodium seasoning blends that draw from her Southern cooking traditions and Ghanaian heritage. The seasoning blends consist of Collard Greens Spice, Chitterlings Spice, Soul Food Sunday, Sassy Sazon, Lemony Lemon Pepper, and Garlic & Herbs. The brand sells its products through Walmart stores in the U.S. and Mexico, Amazon, and its website. Feisty Spices started its operations in 2020 and has grown to sell its products in major retail stores.

Station 1923

Station 1923 operates as a husband-and-wife team from South L.A., providing small-batch all-in-one rubs and seasonings that eliminate the need for multiple spices. Their product lineup features Spice blends, including Black People Spaghetti Seasoning, as well as Creole Smoke, Maple Cinnamon, Sweet, and Citrus Herb. Their online store delivers products throughout the United States to simplify home cooking by offering authentic global herbs and spices that contain no preservatives, dairy, or gluten. The brand experienced increased popularity in recent years due to its popular “Holiday Cooking Essentials Pack.”

John Henry’s Food Products

John Henry’s Food Products operates as a family-owned business in North Houston, Texas. The brand offers multiple seasoning options, including blackening rub, jerk chicken seasoning, steakhouse blend, gumbo mix, and bean seasoning. The brand, which has served President George H.W. Bush’s inauguration, combines traditional values with quality products and community ties to represent Southern and Creole culinary traditions through its nationwide wholesale and retail distribution.

A.L.L. Seasoning

A.L.L. Seasoning, LLC (A Little Love Seasoning) operates in North Carolina to produce West Indian-fusion spice blends that enhance natural flavors through straightforward bold flavor combinations. Customers can buy their products mainly through their website. The founders make flavor accessible with the brand’s Caribbean profile. A.L.L. Seasoning expanded its reach through online sales and backing from local communities.

Dooky Chase’s Spices

The historic Black-owned New Orleans establishment Dooky Chase inspired the new spice line, which includes Gumbo, Fried Chicken, Seafood, and Meat seasonings. Home cooks can now access these spices through their official site and Instagram links to experience the soul food flavors of Leah Chase’s historic restaurant, right in their own kitchens.

Tabitha Brown × McCormick

McCormick partnered with Tabitha Brown to develop a collection of salt-free vegan seasoning blends. Brown delivers colorful plant-based flavors to home cooks while eliminating salt from their dishes. The partnership began in 2021 and expanded in 2023. The blend selection includes Sunshine All-Purpose, Very Good Garlic, Like Sweet Like Smoky, Taco Business, and Burger Business. Customers can purchase these products through McCormick’s website and major retail stores.

@iamtabithabrown Family!!! Look at what the Lord has done!!!! My Sunshine’s @mccormickspices family is growing!!! Introducing the new McCormick® family members: Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning Like Sweet Like Smokey All Purpose Seasoning Burger Business Seasoning Mix Taco Business Seasoning Mix Sauté Business Seasoning Mix And honey trust me they all about to be y’all’s business this spring and summer because they are coming to stores near you!! Y’all Tab got more seasonings!!!! 😭♥️ OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾 #mccormickpartner #tabithabrown #newseasonings #vegan #plantbased #saltfree ♬ original sound – Tabitha Brown

Rodney Scott BBQ Seasonings

The Rodney Scott BBQ Seasonings collection by Good & Gather and Rodney Scott brings the legendary pitmaster’s whole-hog barbecue flavor to home cooks. The partnership started in 2022. The seasoning collection features Smoky Sweet Chile Hickory, Green Chile Lime Citrus, Carolina Fire Chile, and Garlic Butter Pepper Herb. You can purchase the seasonings through The Spice House and Rodney Scott’s website and in-store at Rodney Scott BBQ’s many locations across the South.

