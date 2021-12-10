Black Students Are Walking Out Of Class And Fighting Back After Facing Racial Slurs and Bullying

Students of color are facing racial slurs and bullying in and out of the classroom; now, many are fighting back, walking out of class, speaking at board meetings, and even suing. Walkouts protesting bullying have been reported in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri.

School bullying has always been a thing, but its frequency and harshness have increased over the years, especially for minority students. In Minnesota, a 14-year-old Black girl spoke out condemning a video shared online where she was encouraged her to kill herself. Additionally, In Utah, a school district is under pressure from parents after a Black autistic girl who said she was bullied by classmates died by suicide.

As Republican states, lawmakers and parents are trying to limit teachings and books in school on racism and the history of White supremacy, incidents of bullying have increased across the country.

“It’s everywhere, it’s not a new thing. This isn’t something that is just now happening. It’s just now getting attention, more than it has (gotten) before,” Sean Sorkoram, a high school student in Tigard, OR, who was part of a walkout on Wednesday, told a CNN affiliate