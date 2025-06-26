Uncategorized by Black Enterprise Black Teen Inventor Of Gabby Bows Lands $1M In Scholarships And A New Book Deal Gabby Goodwin holds three U.S. patents.







Gabby Goodwin invented GaBBY Bows, the first and only anti-slip double-face double-snap barrette, at the age of seven with her mom, Rozalynn, and holds three U.S. patents. The now-teenage CEO and graduating senior has received merit scholarship offers totaling more than $1 million — including four full rides — from eight esteemed universities.

Gabby has also secured a book deal with HarperCollins, and her first-authored children’s book, Naturally Me at the Confidence Salon, is now available for pre-order and set to release on May 27 everywhere books are sold. Inspired by Gabby’s real-life Confidence Salon, this picture book encourages young readers to celebrate their natural beauty, cultivate confidence, and pursue their dreams.

“Confidence has always been important to me. I wouldn’t have been able to start my business at age seven or publish a book at seventeen without it,” said Goodwin. “I want girls like me to be able to see themselves in my book and find the confidence to follow their dreams just like I did.”

Featuring real-world wisdom, own-voices representation, vibrant art by Princess Karibo, and an inspiring, heartfelt message, Naturally Me at the Confidence Salon provides girls with the tools they need to find their confidence and embrace their individuality. The book also teaches children about a variety of natural hairstyles, celebrating diversity, natural beauty, creativity, and strength.

Gabby announced her college decision on Instagram.

About

Gabby and Rozalynn Goodwin of Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin hold three patents on GaBBY Bows. They launched and began selling the guaranteed anti-slip barrettes through their online store gabbybows.com in February 2014. The mother-daughter duo has since sold more than one million GaBBY Bows direct to consumers in all 50 states in the U.S. and in sixteen countries. They established the Mommy and Me Entrepreneurship Academy and have helped more than 50 girls in 16 states start their own businesses.

RELATED CONTENT: Girl Boss! 12-Year-Old GaBBY Bows Founder Launches Entrepreneurship Academy