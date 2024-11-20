Arts and Culture by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Therapist Duo Launches New Workbook To Transform Relationships ‘One Chapter At A Time’ Jessica Harris, LPC, and Miranda Campbell, LCSW, are thrilled to announce the release of their groundbreaking new book, Attachment Style Makeover: A Workbook for Transforming Relationships.







Jessica Harris, LPC, and Miranda Campbell, LCSW, are thrilled to announce the release of their groundbreaking new book, Attachment Style Makeover: A Workbook for Transforming Relationships. This empowering guide hits shelves on Nov. 19, providing readers with actionable tools to identify and heal attachment patterns that impact every facet of their lives—from romantic relationships to friendships, family dynamics, and professional connections.

Rooted in attachment theory, the workbook is designed to help individuals understand how childhood experiences shape their current behaviors, offering practical steps to cultivate secure, fulfilling relationships. With a special emphasis on the unique challenges faced by BIPOC communities, Attachment Style Makeover integrates culturally relevant insights to help readers navigate generational trauma, societal expectations, and the pursuit of emotional wellness.

“We wrote this book to bridge the gap between understanding attachment theory and applying it in real life,” says coauthor Jessica Harris, LPC. “Healing is deeply personal, and we wanted to create a resource that empowers readers, especially those from historically marginalized communities, to transform how they connect with themselves and others.”

What Readers Can Expect:

• In-depth exploration of the four attachment styles: secure, anxious, avoidant, and disorganized.

• Self-assessments, including the Attachment Style Quiz, to uncover relationship patterns.

• Reflection prompts and exercises tailored to each attachment style.

• Culturally informed strategies for navigating attachment trauma and building resilience.

• Real-life examples of attachment styles at work in relationships, parenting, and the workplace.

“This workbook isn’t just about healing relationships; it’s about breaking cycles of trauma and reclaiming the love and connection we all deserve,” adds Miranda Campbell, LCSW. “Our approach centers on compassion, self-awareness, and actionable steps—because growth is a process, not perfection.”

Attachment Style Makeover is available for purchase at major online retailers and independent bookstores.

About the Authors:

Jessica Harris, LPC, is a licensed professional counselor specializing in helping individuals unlearn unhealthy relationship patterns and develop secure, thriving connections. Miranda Campbell, LCSW, is a trauma therapist and social worker passionate about attachment-based healing for BIPOC individuals. Together, they bring decades of experience and a shared mission to empower readers on their journey to emotional wellness.

This news was first reported on Blacknews.com

