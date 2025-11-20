Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Black Thought And Questlove’s ‘Two One Five’ Announces New General Manager Cole Brown Black Thought and Questlove believe in the "vison and drive" of newly appointed "Two One Five Entertainment" General Manager Cole Brown.







Hip-hop icons and businessmen Questlove and Black Thought announced the addition of Cole Brown as general manager and head of business operations at their production company Two One Five Entertainment.

Brown is well versed in entertainment. He has executive-produced Magic City: An American Fantasy for Starz network and written for CNN and NBC. He is also the author of Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World. In other roles, Brown oversaw scripted development and built brand content strategies. The company has already produced acclaimed works, including Summer of Soul and partnered with companies such as the House of Mouse. They have an upcoming documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire.

Brown will focus on “developing and executing a cohesive business strategy that leverages the company’s storytelling expertise and creative network to reach wider audiences and build enduring cultural impact,” Deadline reported.

“As Two One Five Entertainment continues to grow, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Cole Brown to the family as General Manager and Head of Business Operations,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a joint statement released to Deadline. “With his vision and drive, we are excited to have him aboard to help bring to life the projects we are so passionate about and share these important stories with the world.”

Veterans in music entertainment, Questlove and Black Thought are gaining a strong footing in other creative outlets. Artist-owned companies, like Two One Five, are becoming the norm. Hip-hop artists are scaling multiplatform businesses rather than simply releasing records.

Kendrick Lamar, another music titan, also took his expansion into multimedia ventures to the next level. In early 2025, Lamar’s Project 3 Agency launched under his parent company, pgLang, with creative partner Dave Free.

Free once told Fast Company, its “how do we build foundational structures for the business so we can last long term… versus trying to do too much at once and being bogged down.” The move by Two One Five mirrors that long-term mindset.

As the company enters this new phase, industry watchers will monitor how it executes across the converging terrain of music licensing, streaming, branded entertainment, and cultural storytelling. For Questlove and Black Thought, the hire signals a readiness to lead — not just in front of the camera or behind the drum kit, but at the intersection of culture, business, and ownership.

