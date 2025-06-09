News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black TikToker Claims Harriet Tubman Didn’t Exist, Internet Proceeds To Clown Her The viral video caused a lot of uproar on social media.







In the latest weird internet trend, some Black TikTokers have asserted that Harriet Tubman is not real.

A TikToker went viral for alleging that the abolitionist did not actually exist. As many know, Tubman is a revered figure in American history for helping hundreds of enslaved people gain freedom through her own personal escape missions and contributions to the Abolitionist movement.

According to The Root, a content creator named Ce Chronicles alleged that Tubman was actually a U.S. government spy named Araminta Ross. In the since-deleted video, she also emphasized Sojourner Truth of having a fake name as well.

“They want us to look up and idolize these people, oh well, they look like just like me so I must look up to them.’ Stop that sh*t immediately,” explained the influencer.

Her explanation led to other fake news-ers to share their own doubts on the authenticity of the Underground Railroad.

“Hear me out, that shit does not make sense. Why would you be taking slaves underground in tunnel,” questioned one user in another video.

Another added, “Harriet Tubman wasn’t even her name. I keep telling y’all America is a stage. These people are playing characters. Everybody for some odd reason has to change their name.”

However, the internet immediately began to clap back with facts. While Tubman’s real name was indeed Ross, her work and legacy remain the same. Furthermore, there is definitive proof through historical documents and newspaper clippings that show Tubman actually helped free enslaved people, and through the Underground Railroad.

A more knowledgeable TikToker, named Wickd Confessions, got online to inform users about promoting untrue narratives about the Black historical figures.

“Just because you don’t know history doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” shared the influencer.

“The social media has given everyone a mic, but volume is not the same as knowledge. Harriet Tubman’s legacy is not up for debate.”

The influencer then clarified that Tubman’s name change was not due to conspiracy, but actual survival. She noted how the abolitionist’s work put her in danger. The name switch honored her loved ones while keeping her identity safe.

The woman added, “Her story is not some rumor passed down. her story has been preserved in letters, interviews, archives…you not knowing doesn’t make it fiction, it just means it’s a gap in your knowledge.

She also emphasized that, contrary to some users’ belief, the Underground Railroad was not an actual railroad.

Fortunately, Ce Chronicles later apologized for the ignorance.

“Honestly as a Black American I should have been more responsible with what the f–k I said,” explained Ce.

However, she did note that her stance came from a suspicion and concern of how Black history is taught in classrooms. Despite this, commenters noted how this responsibility falls on the Black community to ensure this history is being told accurately.

“I appreciate her taking accountability, but all of you saying we weren’t taught the truth,” wrote one commenter. “There are a plethora of books, articles, etc., and it’s our responsibility to learn what we were not taught. Read before you speak on a subject with such conviction.”

