Black TV Chef, Owner of Multiple Restaurants Reveals How to Master Southern Cooking Even If You’re from the North

Superstar restaurateur and chef Justin Sutherland has launched a tour of American Southern cuisine shaped by his upbringing in the Northern Midwest and the South and by his African-American and Asian heritage.

Justin owns multiple restaurants in the Twin Cities, though his reputation is national. You may know him from television, where he won an Iron Chef episode, competed on Season 16 of Top Chef, and is one of the chefs featured on Fast Foodies and is producer and host of Taste the Culture, both airing on TruTV/TBS.

In his new book, Northern Soul, Justin shares the inspiration and foundation behind his approach to his signature Southern cooking.

Northern Soul features more than 90 recipes covering his signature recipes for lunch, brunch, dinner, snacks, late-night meals, and cocktail recipes perfected at Handsome Hog, his acclaimed pig-centric Southern restaurant in St. Paul, Minn. Justin shares how you can make easy, traditional Southern recipes with a Northern flair, in your own kitchen.

Some of the recipes you will learn how to cook in Northern Soul:

– Carolina BBQ Sandwich

– Chicken and Waffles

– Ham and Greens Soup

– Creole Jambalaya

– Bourbon Pecan Pie with Maple Whip

– Signature cocktails from Handsome Hog

– Lots of spice blends, sauces, rubs, and, as they do it in the South, pickled everything!

About the Author

Justin Sutherland is a nationally-recognized cooking celebrity, chef, and entrepreneur who is the co-host of the nationally-syndicated Fast Foodies (TruTV), a producer and host of Taste the Culture (TBS, TNT), an Iron Chef winner, and a contestant on Top Chef (season 16) and Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions.” Justin is a successful entrepreneur who runs multiple restaurants in the Twin Cities, including the acclaimed pig-centric Southern restaurant, Handsome Hog, is the culinary consultant for Allianz Field, home of the MLS’s Minnesota United, and also has a line of spices sold locally in grocery chains in the Upper Midwest, as well as signature whiskey blend with Tattersall Distilling. He is active in the social justice community and is the co-owner of Hybrid Nation, a socially-conscious streetwear and lifestyle brand that promotes the importance of diversity and social equality, and is active in many Twin Cities philanthropic efforts, raising funds and donations for hospitality workers affected by the pandemic through The North Stands, MN Central Kitchen, and also as a board member the Inner City Ducks.

Learn more at JustinSutherland.com or follow him on Instagram @ChefJustinSutherland.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.