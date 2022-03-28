Black Twitter Lit Up With Memes After Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock During Oscars Presentation

The Oscar ceremony got a very real unscripted moment that quickly sent shockwaves and has social media talking!

Comedian Chris Rock, while on stage at the Oscar presentation, had jokingly referred to Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was sporting a bald head as G.I. Jane (Demi Moore starred in the movie and wore her head bald for the role). Late last year, the actress took to Instagram to speak about having alopecia and how she is not going to let the balding condition stop her.

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something,” Jada wrote on the Instagram post. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

As Rock looked directly at Jada sitting at a table with her husband, Will Smith, the comedian blurts out, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright?”

Apparently, that hit a sore spot as there were some gasps in the audience and the camera shows Jada not at all happy that Rock made that statement. Reacting to the crowd, Rock then states, “That was a nice one!” and quickly tried to get back to the presentation.

Initially, it looked as if Will was ok with the joke, but, obviously, it affected him so much that he got up from his seat and approached Rock on stage. As Will gets closer, he smacks Rock in the face, stunning the comedian.

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

As Will walks back to his seat, a surprised Rock says, “Wow… wow…. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

As a stunned Rock gained his composure, Will then yells out, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Rock tries to cop a plea to Will and Jada’s husband reiterated the words he had just expressed to the “Fargo” star. After assuring Will he was “going to,” an uncomfortable silence gripped the venue as he stated, “That was a.. greatest night in the history of television.”

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

