Black Twitter Reacts to Plies Retweeting Controversial Comment From Bishop T.D. Jakes, “We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men”

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 11: Rapper Plies attends Tycoon Weekend Grand Finale at Allure on June 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Image: Prince Williams/WireImage)

The hip-hop artist Plies is courting controversy after reposting part of a controversial sermon from Bishop T.D. Jakes.

On his Twitter account, the rapper reacted to a specific section of Jakes’s sermon where he stated, “We are raising up women to be men!”

The preacher goes on to say that women are “applauded in the contemporary society by how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful, possessive you are and you’re climbing the corporate ladder, but we’re losing our families.”

He tells women to “stop bragging about how much you don’t need me and wonder why I shy away.”

The video and sermon Plies retweeted took place at The Potter’s House in Dallas last month on Father’s Day. As Jakes said in his sermon that Sunday, “If Adam had not allowed Eve to pour into him, sin would have never come into the world. Sin came into the world because Adam broke the order. We were not designed to receive from women. Your self-esteem is compromised when you have to ask your wife for lunch money.”

With the aforementioned statement, Jakes seemingly places the blame for the introduction of sin on Eve. In holding on to the notion of the sermon of real men pouring in, he does state that because “he stopped pouring,” Adam “allowed the curse” of sinning to take place.

“And Adam, all of a sudden, has allowed the curse to come because he stopped pouring.”

The Bishop threw another dart by saying, “The conversation has become, ‘Let’s prove to the men how dispensable they are.’ And it is born out of pain ’cause we hurt you, and betrayed you, and lied to you and cheated to you, and you came like you became out of pain. But watch what is born out of pain.”

With Plies stating he is prepared to use the sermon in his next song, some users had something to say to him regarding the message Jakes is sharing with his congregation. Messages were mixed as some agreed with Jakes’s words, while others lambasted the pastor for his train of thought.

