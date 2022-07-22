Black Twitter Reacts to Plies Retweeting Controversial Comment From Bishop T.D. Jakes, “We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men”

The hip-hop artist Plies is courting controversy after reposting part of a controversial sermon from Bishop T.D. Jakes.

On his Twitter account, the rapper reacted to a specific section of Jakes’s sermon where he stated, “We are raising up women to be men!”

The preacher goes on to say that women are “applauded in the contemporary society by how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful, possessive you are and you’re climbing the corporate ladder, but we’re losing our families.”

He tells women to “stop bragging about how much you don’t need me and wonder why I shy away.”

I Swea TD Jakes Can Sue Me But I’m Putting This On My Next Song!!!!! I Can’t Stop Listening To It!! I Just Think This Message Is So Deep!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qYo3GBECLZ — Plies (@plies) July 20, 2022

The video and sermon Plies retweeted took place at The Potter’s House in Dallas last month on Father’s Day. As Jakes said in his sermon that Sunday, “If Adam had not allowed Eve to pour into him, sin would have never come into the world. Sin came into the world because Adam broke the order. We were not designed to receive from women. Your self-esteem is compromised when you have to ask your wife for lunch money.”

With the aforementioned statement, Jakes seemingly places the blame for the introduction of sin on Eve. In holding on to the notion of the sermon of real men pouring in, he does state that because “he stopped pouring,” Adam “allowed the curse” of sinning to take place.

“And Adam, all of a sudden, has allowed the curse to come because he stopped pouring.”

The Bishop threw another dart by saying, “The conversation has become, ‘Let’s prove to the men how dispensable they are.’ And it is born out of pain ’cause we hurt you, and betrayed you, and lied to you and cheated to you, and you came like you became out of pain. But watch what is born out of pain.”

With Plies stating he is prepared to use the sermon in his next song, some users had something to say to him regarding the message Jakes is sharing with his congregation. Messages were mixed as some agreed with Jakes’s words, while others lambasted the pastor for his train of thought.

What the name of this This message. All I ask u to do is listen to this full Ministry message. First this is just a clip of a whole. Secondly he won’t sue u as long as u, reference him properly in the song. This message needs to be heard in the blk community. Changes r needed. pic.twitter.com/qQeCONQt1H — Angelic BirDDee Spirit Whisperer02 (@TerrissaKeyz) July 20, 2022

Just ask him because this is powerful — Renee Harris (@Renee_Harris94) July 20, 2022

The message is very deep,I listen 2 TD Jakes regularly so if u think this woke u up,Follow & Listen 2 him speak on a regular it will change ur outlook on a lot of things,On what u do how u approach/think about certain situations the ppl u keep around & how u move & 👍on the song — Mia Davis (@MiaDavi98913245) July 20, 2022

A lot of these men be hollering they want this type of woman. Y’all need to get on the same page. — Donny💛Donnie💙Donnee💜 (@Donniedaluvbugg) July 20, 2022

Women especially African American women have had no choice but to step in the role of a man. There’s no woman who doesn’t want a provider/protector but when you’ve done it for so long it can be difficult to adjust to a man coming in to be a man. — Lila L. Garrick (@lila_garrick) July 20, 2022

it’s nothing deep about this. This isn’t the 1920’s women can decide if they want to have a spouse or not. He should be addressing why men aren’t carrying themselves like men, being providers & protecting women. — 🏁NaeNada🏁 (@Nae2Bomb) July 20, 2022

Amen 🙏🏽 let the people in the back hear 👂 this message here l🙌🏾 — Catriba Bates (@CatribaB) July 20, 2022

Nothing deep here. Women can be anything they want. Most households need two incomes these days, and how many men honestly share 50/50 with the cooking, cleaning and the kids? Quit bashing women, she is almost always the one who sacrifices the most. — jpenn1 (@jpennix1) July 20, 2022

First the man needs to be a man. The types I see out here are not what I want for my daughters. Accepting just anything is not helping black culture. We all have to do better. — PaleButtrfli (@PaleButterfli) July 20, 2022

I’m sorry but there is more to our relationship than just providing money for a person. What men fail to realize is that it’s just a small factor of relationship most of these men don’t know how to communicate, properly express emotions, or protect and respect women. — Sapphira Lloyd (@reality_qutoes) July 20, 2022

This message is so powerful TD Jakes is the business he speak the truth and it’s alot of women who need to hear that message especially the one’s who claim they very Independent. You can be a woman and be Independent but as soon as you need a man to hold hug or love them what — Apples (@Apples01420580) July 20, 2022