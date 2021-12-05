Black Twitter Wants Khloe Kardashian To Apologize To Jordyn Woods After NBA’s Tristan Thompson’s Latest Baby Drama

Black Twitter is demanding an apology for Jordyn Woods from Khloe Kardashian after her baby’s daddy, Tristan Thompson, had another child outside of their relationship.

The social media platform was abuzz with the news of Thompson’s newborn. The request stemmed from Khloe’s 2019 attempt to attack and blackball Jordyn after accusing her of cheating with her wayward beau. Black Twitter was front and center to call Khloe out for being a hypocrite.

Khloe swore on her father’s grave that Jordyn Woods was the home-wrecker when it was Tristan shoving his community dick in every hole he could find. You and your family dragged that girl’s name all over the media for what? See when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite. pic.twitter.com/o8KxXM84w9 — RoMane ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) December 3, 2021

JORDYN WOODS RN: pic.twitter.com/5jgSWVHPqj — The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) December 3, 2021

The story of Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian just proves that Black Women get attacked and are made out to be the villain when Black men who lack accountability of the dog shit mistakes get opportunities + chances time & time again. Khloe owes Jordyn an apology! — afrofairy.🧚🏾 (@loveDarkseid) December 4, 2021

Jordyn woods and her family every time Tristan Thompson gets another girl pregnant while with khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/iV92TybzAh — respect few, fear none (@babyitsmb) December 3, 2021

#TristanThompson preys on women bc of his status…but nobody is going to apologize to #JordynWoods — Gail (@MissyMiss905) December 3, 2021

and, KHLOE DRAGGED Jordyn Woods name & reputation through the GUTTER in order to ruin a young teenage girl DEFENDING SERIAL CHEATER AND LYING Tristan

KHLOE IS part of the problem pic.twitter.com/yLjJ8puYbe — Beessch (@BeesschIam) December 3, 2021

In February 2019, guests at a house party spread rumors that Jordyn made out with Thompson. The young influencer and socialite was dragged online while being called being a “homewrecker.” The Smiths (Jada and Will) defended the woman and allowed her to tell her story on Facebook’s popular Red Table Talk. Her father knew the Smiths from working on the set of The Fresh Prince of Belair.

During the show, Jordyn admitted that partying at Tristan’s house didn’t give the best optics, but she maintained that nothing happened except a kiss on the lips. Jordyn didn’t blame Tristan, and she admitted to not wanting to hurt Khloe.

Khloe took to Twitter to slut-shame her former friend.

“Why are you lying, @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

On December 3, Tristan’s personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, allegedly gave birth to the NBA player’s third child. According to The Daily Mail UK, the baller offered Maralee $75,000 to have an abortion and then to stay quiet about the child. The outlet also published an alleged message from Tristan to Maralee accusing her of trapping him with the baby. The message also clarifies that Maralee will not get the money she thinks she will.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong.”

The message continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly or for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic), so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

Maralee, 31, claims Tristan impregnated her in March during an entanglement. He was still with Khloe at the time. The two met in Houston, celebrating his 30th birthday, and she eventually moved to Los Angeles. The basketball player is pushing to shift his pending case back to Texas versus being tried in California.

Tristan and Khloe separated again in May after another woman, Sydney Chase, alleged that she and the baller had a fling.

He has also fathered a second child with model Jordan Craig.

Khloe hasn’t commented on the calls for an apology or her ex’s new baby.