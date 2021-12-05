 Black Twitter Wants Khloe Kardashian To Apologize To Jordyn Woods After NBA's Tristan Thompson's Latest Baby Drama

Arts and Culture

Black Twitter Wants Khloe Kardashian To Apologize To Jordyn Woods After NBA’s Tristan Thompson’s Latest Baby Drama

by Keka Araújo21
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, Maralee Nichols, baby, apology,Black Twitter
Photo Courtesy of ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ/GETTY; CASSIDY SPARROW/GETTY; EMMA MCINTYRE/GETTY

Black Twitter is demanding an apology for Jordyn Woods from Khloe Kardashian after her baby’s daddy, Tristan Thompson, had another child outside of their relationship.

The social media platform was abuzz with the news of Thompson’s newborn. The request stemmed from Khloe’s 2019 attempt to attack and blackball Jordyn after accusing her of cheating with her wayward beau. Black Twitter was front and center to call Khloe out for being a hypocrite.

 

In February 2019, guests at a house party spread rumors that Jordyn made out with Thompson. The young influencer and socialite was dragged online while being called being a “homewrecker.” The Smiths (Jada and Will) defended the woman and allowed her to tell her story on Facebook’s popular Red Table Talk. Her father knew the Smiths from working on the set of The Fresh Prince of Belair. 

During the show, Jordyn admitted that partying at Tristan’s house didn’t give the best optics, but she maintained that nothing happened except a kiss on the lips. Jordyn didn’t blame Tristan, and she admitted to not wanting to hurt Khloe. 

Khloe took to Twitter to slut-shame her former friend.  

Why are you lying, @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

 

On December 3, Tristan’s personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, allegedly gave birth to the NBA player’s third child. According to The Daily Mail UK, the baller offered Maralee $75,000 to have an abortion and then to stay quiet about the child. The outlet also published an alleged message from Tristan to Maralee accusing her of trapping him with the baby. The message also clarifies that Maralee will not get the money she thinks she will.   

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong.” 

The message continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly or for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic), so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

Maralee, 31, claims Tristan impregnated her in March during an entanglement. He was still with Khloe at the time. The two met in Houston, celebrating his 30th birthday, and she eventually moved to Los Angeles. The basketball player is pushing to shift his pending case back to Texas versus being tried in California. 

Tristan and Khloe separated again in May after another woman, Sydney Chase, alleged that she and the baller had a fling. 

He has also fathered a second child with model Jordan Craig.

Khloe hasn’t commented on the calls for an apology or her ex’s new baby.

Keka Araújo hails from Detroit, is the Editor in Chief of “Negra With Tumbao” and a published journalist and editor with a penchant for luxe goods. She is an expert salsera and is and forever shall be- unapologetically Black.

×