Politics by Mitti Hicks Donald Trump’s Approval Ratings Among Black Voters Slipping The latest poll shows that 15% of Black voters approve of how Trump is handling the presidency, with an alarming 79% disapproving, pushing his net approval among Black voters to -64 points when analyzing the numbers since May.







Data from a new poll shows that support for President Donald Trump among Black voters is decreasing, according to a YouGov/Economist poll.

The latest poll shows that 15% of Black voters approve of how Trump is handling the presidency, with an alarming 79% disapproving. The newest number pushes his net approval among Black voters to -64 points when analyzing the numbers since the spring. In May, the same poll revealed that 22% of Black voters approved of Trump’s second term, and 69% disapproved, resulting in a net rating of -47 points. The gap widened in June to -51 with his approval dropping to 20% among Black voters, and disapproval increased to 71%.

The 2024 presidential election saw a notable shift toward Republicans among Black voters. With 16% of the Black vote, President Donald Trump received the highest level of support for a GOP candidate among this voting bloc since President Gerald Ford in 1976. The support for Donald Trump among Black voters increased significantly from 8% in 2016 to 12% in 2020, according to Newsweek.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Wisconsin saw the most significant shift among Black voters in the 2024 Presidential Election. There was a 13-percentage point shift toward Trump among Black voters in Wisconsin. There was also a shift in North Carolina, where the percentage of Black voters increased by 5 points from 2020 to 2024. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada saw a 1- to 3-point shift among Black voters supporting Trump.

Decline In Support Among Black Voters Follows National Polling

The decline in support among Black voters aligns with national polling that shows Trump losing support among all voters. Many people disapprove of how Trump has handled immigration, foreign policy, and the economy, most notably the uncertainty with inflation and tariffs.

Researchers from the Economists say consumer confidence decreased since Trump took office. Many Americans are bracing for higher prices as a result of the tariff war. They also worry about losing their jobs if their employers’ costs rise. The concern was found in Democratic-led areas in the country, but Republicans are feeling pessimistic as well.

For Black voters, the shift downward in support for Trump is driven by concerns about the state of the economy. 24% of Black voters approved of Trump’s performance on jobs and the economy in May, compared to 66% who disapproved. In July, 18% of Black voters approved of his performance and 72% disapproved.

Inflation and prices are also a concern. Approval dropped from 19% in May to 16% in July, with disapproval rising to 75%. When it comes to a recession, 26% of Black voters said it was “likely” in the next year, while 10% said it was “not likely.” 49% believed the country was already in one.

How Trump’s Policies Have Impacted Black Americans

Following through on his campaign promises, Trump signed several executive orders that ended what his administration called “radical DEI programs and preferencing.” DEI policies create a fairer and more inclusive workplace. Still, Trump rolled back on President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13985, “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.

In his second term, often referred to as Trump 2.0, the administration moved forward with plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and reduce the federal workforce through sweeping budget cuts across various federal departments. Federal employment has served as a lifeline for Black families to build wealth and financial stability. Black employees at the Education Department alone account for nearly 30% of the workforce, according to a 2024 department report.

Approximately 20% of the more than 1,300 new hires at the Department of Health and Human Services were Black employees, and roughly 24% of the staff let go at the Department of Veterans Affairs were also Black staff members.

New research found that the efforts by the Trump administration and Congress to cut the federal workforce, funding to states, and public services will disproportionately harm Black women who hold many of these jobs, specifically in the South. Data from the Economic Policy Institute shows Black women make up more than one in five local government workers and more than one in four state government workers in Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, and Maryland.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Derrick Johnson Is A Stalwart Leader Forging New Pathways For NAACP And Racial Equity