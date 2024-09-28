Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Voters In Nevada Rally Behind Kamala Harris As She Tries To Make History In a community home to the country's first racially integrated casino, comes an array of Harris supporters ready to spark change again.







Black voters in Nevada are rallying the vote for Kamala Harris as she makes prepares to make history. Many in Las Vegas’ Westside community, historically known for its own stance against racial injustice.

In a community home to the country’s first racially integrated casino, comes an array of Harris supporters ready to spark change again. In 1955, The Moulin Rouge in the Westside neighborhood opened its doors to all. Black musical acts such as Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald were not just welcomed to perform, but also take part in the casino’s activities that other establishments reserved for white customers only. Today, its residents still hold that passion and fight for social change.

The state’s Black electorate is small but mighty, with only 11% of the population identifying as Black in general, per Data USA. However, most Black Nevadans live in Las Vegas, and hope to lead the shift that turns the swing state Blue.

Harris-Walz campaign organizers shared that the enthusiasm for this upcoming election has never been seen before. Ishmael Carroll, a regional political director that works in outreach towards Black voters in the area, called it “pandemonium.”

“It’s been pandemonium. I’ve been inundated with calls, texts, emails. It’s complete excitement,” explained Carroll to The Guardian. “In previous elections I had to go find people. People are calling me now first thing in the morning, late at night – ‘How can I be involved? How can I participate? What can I do to help?’ I think they identify the importance of this moment in our history, “

In regards to Harris, a new volunteer believes her authenticity plays a huge role in her chance of winning.

“I’m really not that into politics, but given the situation right now between the two parties, I think it’s necessary to be out here getting involved, ” shared first-time volunteer Lya Harvey. “You can see she actually cares about people. And being a Black woman – and I’m a Black woman – she understands that it’s about a lot more than just being a politician.”

Las Vegas boasts a diverse community, a quality that many see mirrored in Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. Harris aims to maintain the trend of Democratic victories in the state, but according to The Hill, current polls show her in a tight race, tied with Trump.

“…When I talk about ‘the community’, I talk about all of us, because it takes all of us working together for a better future, expressed Daniele Monroe-Moreno, a Nevada assemblywoman and chair of the Nevada state Democratic party. ” And I believe the excitement we’re seeing with Kamala Harris is that there are so many families like mine that see her and Tim Walz, who is like that guy next door who mows the lawn for the senior who can’t do it any more … They see Kamala and Tim as people they know and can personally attach themselves to.”

A local, Black-owned restaurant in the area, called Oasis, also hosts a “Black Voice of Las Vegas” event for the community. However, its owner noted that not only Black voices come out to participate, encouraging all to promote civic engagement.

“This is for everybody,” shared Terry Adams, Oasis’ owner. “It’s the principles of the United States of America that matter. That’s what everybody strives for.”

