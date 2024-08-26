Op-Ed by Black Enterprise Give Grace To Pragmatic Black Voters Who Must Navigate Between Joy And Fear This Election The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has created a division within certain segments of the Black community.







By Ernest Owens

One of the first life lessons I learned as a journalist was that I could never properly inform the communities I cared about if I couldn’t offer them the proper nuance, context, and grace to help them. Being Black and progressively educated, there have been things I’ve learned over the years that shaped my societal view that contrasts with those within my community who haven’t had similar access. In such moments, it can be frustrating to hear and witness certain remarks, comments, and decisions from said individuals because while I might personally know better-–some have yet to do better.

As a Black queer millennial living in America, I’ve had to watch a society evolve much slower than I would personally like. But if I am to be a part of that change, it requires me to understand why the world I live in is the way it currently is–-and strive to effectively and compassionately shape it to be better.

In other words, I can either be self-righteous in my knowledge of the world and cut people off or be a resourceful, mindful, and compassionate person seeking change for the better.

In 2024, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has created a division within certain segments of the Black community on how to show up during this election–-a matter that has unfortunately led to misplaced anger, unfair responsibility, and disproportional labor on Black voters.

It seems as though in every election, Black voters are expected to sacrifice personal moments of joy, enthusiasm, and optimism for a problem that was neither started nor can be resolved solely by them. In 2016, Black voters were told that Hillary Clinton shouldn’t be elected because of her tough-on-crime stances in the 1990s –- even though Donald Trump’s victory proved to be worse for us in the end. Now, there’s a movement led by the likes of Dr. Cornel West and others to encourage Black voters to be “uncommitted” in this crucial election until Democratic Presidential nominee VP Kamala Harris takes more swift action in aiding the Palestinian people.

It’s been hard not to notice that the moment a Black woman had the unique opportunity to run for president, the intensity of this public pressure got heavier on Black voters than previously. Perhaps it’s time for such activists to redirect some of that rage elsewhere and re-communicate better messaging to Black voters who deserve much more grace than what’s being offered.

Let’s be for real: Black voters cannot “afford” to collectively withhold their votes during this election.

As a community that already faced the worst aspects of a Trump administration, his re-election will only put the nation –- and Black people –- in worse conditions. Withholding a vote right now will logically hurt the very Black voters who also want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza AND on the domestic legislative violence that’s currently impacting their daily lives. Not everyone is as connected, resourceful, and prepared to “afford” another Trump presidency.

As a Black voter, I personally hold all of these factors into consideration. I, too, want bombings and killings of innocent lives around the world to end, but I also can’t be intellectually dishonest and suggest that both presidential candidates are primarily the same on this issue. Harris has made it clear she wants an immediate ceasefire, and while there’s criticism on how influential she can be in doing more right now as vice president, Trump has made it clear he doesn’t care about Palestinians at all. For activists shaming Black voters supporting Harris, make it make sense beyond reciting a self-righteous platitude of martyrdom.

For those privileged to be educated on the ideals of revolution, is Trump’s re-election as you continue living in this country the kind of movement you think it is? Sure, no politician is perfect, but to act like not voting right now is bold or revolutionary just ignores the realities that plague the very marginalized people we should all care to serve.

And what is the demand for change without joy? Throughout history, joy has helped uplift us during hard times, and not recognizing the hope millions of Black voters feel right now only makes you out-of-touch, insufferable, and ineffective in creating change. For those who don’t like our current state of politics, you can’t deny the power and promise that a diverse generation of Americans feel right now watching the first Black woman be nominated for president by a major national party. Sure, say what you want about certain policy positions and posturing, but again, it’s a pretty big damn deal and an important moment in history.

So, while some might mock and condemn those navigating these flashes of joy, conflict, fear, and caution, please give grace to Black voters right now who deserve the right to measure how they choose to move politically during this election season. For those who have the influence and power to pick and choose their positions, others need more time to learn, refocus, and unpack these issues more carefully. Shaming and belittling marginalized voters isn’t going to change a damn thing –- it’s just going to reinforce the very systems of voter suppression they already endure.

Translation: Leave Black voters alone right now to freely explore their feelings during the election.

Because whatever the outcome is, we’ll be the ones who will have to figure it out anyway.

RELATED CONTENT: VP Harris Erases Trump’s Gain With Black Voters In New Polls

Ernest Owens is an award-winning journalist based in Philadelphia and the author of the book “The Case for Cancel Culture.“