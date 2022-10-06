Black Wall Street of Tulsa’s Greenwood District Becomes a Nationally Registered Historic Place

“The citizens of Greenwood rebuilt their community (after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre) only to see it decline again due to urban renewal and construction of an interstate highway in the 1960s,” said Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson, per the news outlet.

“Today, Greenwood is enjoying its third renaissance, and the National Register placement will help civic and community leaders in Tulsa continue to tell this important story to a national and international audience,” Thompson continued.

Recognized as a freedom colony, Black Wall Street was a thriving mecca of black enterprises fueled by Oklahoma’s oil boom during that time. The entrepreneurs of Greenwood continued to work with other businesses to pour and circulate resources within the Black community.

In 1921, Greenwood was attacked by a mob of White Tulsans who burned 40 square blocks to the ground. Hundreds of people were killed and thousands lost their homes or businesses.