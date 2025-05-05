Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Wall Street Rally Returns To Tulsa Celebrating Legacy Of Black Entrepreneurship The rally will continue celebrating the legacy and resilience of Black Wall Street.







The 4th Annual Black Wall Street Rally will make its way back to Tulsa to celebrate the community’s legacy in Black entrepreneurship.

With this year’s theme of “Paving the Way Forward,” the rally will honor the Black community of Tulsa through its resilience and dedication to financial empowerment. Taking place in the historic Greenwood District from May 15-17, the event will promote communal upliftment and togetherness with music, motorcycles, and a powerful message.

According to the Black Wall Street Times, attendees will also engage in guided tours through the district, vendor markets, and community panels to discuss the future of Black economic triumph. The event’s organizers encourage all across the country to attend and learn more about Black Wall Street’s next era.

The weekend festivities will commence with a citywide meet & greet and comedy show to spark laughter amongst attendees and local residents. Its schedule also includes a Golf Classic taking place the following day, with Tulsa’s mayor sharing opening remarks ahead of the street festival.

Alongside a bike show with demo rides, a sound competition, and a day party, the event aims to tackle wealth barriers within the Black community. Understanding the rally’s long-term goals of reclaiming ownership and navigating the Black business ecosystem, panel discussions will center on financial literacy for all generations.

The festival will continue on the final day of action, which will also include the expert-led panel discussing Black economic power. Zapp will headline its musical portion to send off a weekend strengthening the commitment to Black entrepreneurship.

Supported by local and major sponsors, including the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce as well as Harley-Davidson and Moët Hennessy USA, the Black Wall Street Rally will continue to promote its mission to keep Black businesses thriving. Moreover, the rally hopes to maintain a safe, inclusive, and family-friendly environment, free of racism and other hate speech to ensure a positive experience for all.

More information on registration can be found on the Black Wall Street Rally’s website.