Black Woman Appointed CEO In Historic Newark Business Group Move

The Newark Regional Business Partnership has marked the historic appointment of a Black woman as its president and CEO.

Ferlanda Fox Nixon will take over the position from Chip Hallock, who served as CEO for 25 years. According to Mosaic, Hallock spoke of his successor’s aptitude for the role in a statement released on Sept. 3.

“It is a pleasure to have Ferlanda take the reins,” expressed Hallock, who announced his retirement in April. “She is the consummate professional, and I am confident that she will successfully execute and expand on NRBP’s mission and vision. Her leadership will help continue to grow NRBP’s impact on and in the greater Newark business community.”

Prior to accepting the position, Nixon’s work background includes a career as a corporate attorney and an executive role within the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. In her own statement, she also recognized the historic nature of this appointment as the first Black person and woman. However, she emphasized that she was selected of her own merit and not race.

“I am excited and honored to join the Newark Regional Business Partnership team as president and CEO,” Nixon said. “Newark is a terrific regional business community with unlimited potential.”

She continued, “I believe the NRBP selected the person it deemed most qualified to lead and further the mission of the organization and that person happened to be an African-American woman.”

As head of the partnership, Nixon will lead the group that includes over 300 organizations, ranging from small business to nonprofits and educational institutions. Their mission aims to connect these businesses in New Jersey’s largest city. The partnership also promotes economic activity through policy and collaborative projects.

The Syracuse and Georgetown alum will begin her new role on Sept. 16. In the meantime, she will work alongside Hallock to transition into the CEO position.

