Black Woman Creates First Ever 100% Dye and Fragrance-Free Products for Curly Hair

Introducing CurlyCoilyTresses®, a new hair care line developed by Angela Fields, a woman who was inspired to research and create her own products after a painful chemical burn caused by her hair stylist’s chemical relaxer.

After her traumatic experience, Angela dove into researching natural, food-grade ingredients that exceed the European personal care product standard (the most stringent personal care product requirements in the world). She discovered ingredients such as pumpkin seed oil that can deeply moisturize and nourish curls, helping to eliminate dryness, promote defined, bouncy curls, and stimulate hair growth.

The CurlyCoilyTresses® line features a variety of products, each specifically formulated to address the unique needs of curly hair. The Enrich Moisturizer, for example, is a daily leave-in conditioner that can be used on all curl types and helps to detangle, moisturize, and define curls. The Nourish Treatment Deep Conditioner is a deep conditioning treatment that can be used weekly to repair damage, strengthen hair, and improve elasticity.

In addition to being an O Magazine Award Winning Curly Hair Care Product, customers are already raving about the effectiveness of the Nourish Treatment. Jameelah J, a customer with thick 4C hair, said, “Just recently committed to getting my hair back into shape. So far I have used other products trying to find the right fit for my hair. When I tried CurlyCoilyTresses® Enrich Moisturizer, I knew my search for a daily moisturizer came to an end. With this product I am able to put my mid neck length hair in a protective pony with ease. With a little water, my brush just glides through. I love it I love it I love it!!!! Definitely a must-have!”

In addition to the Enrich Moisturizer, CurlyCoilyTresses® also has the O Magazine Award-Winning Nourish Treatment Deep Conditioner, Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil, Satin Bonnets, and Satin Pillowcases to help you protect your curls. Each product is sulfate and paraben-free and is safe for color-treated hair.

Visit CurlyCoilyTresses.com to learn more about these innovative new products and to place your order today. Say goodbye to dry, undefined curls and hello to healthy, bouncy, defined, and growing curls with CurlyCoilyTresses®.

For press inquiries, contact hello@curlycoilytresses.com