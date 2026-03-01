Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Meet The Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Owns Mental Health Practices In 3 States Mental health advocate Jalinia Logan founded Growth & Guidance Counseling, a private therapy practice in Florida, Georgia, and Illinois.







Originally published on Black News

Entrepreneur, licensed therapist, nurse, and mental health advocate Jalinia Logan, MSW, LCSW-CCATP, is transforming access to mental health care through Growth & Guidance Counseling, a multi-state private therapy practice serving individuals, couples, and families across Florida, Georgia, and Illinois. Her mental health practices also seeks to provide job opportunities to clinicians dedicated to working in mental health.

Founded with a mission to reduce barriers to care and normalize mental wellness, her business Growth & Guidance Counseling offers comprehensive mental health counseling and therapy services for adults and adolescents, including individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, and group therapy. The practice provides in-person and telehealth services in Georgia and Illinois, with virtual-only services available throughout Florida, allowing clients to receive care that fits their lifestyle and needs.



Beyond traditional therapy, Jalinia Logan is committed to expanding mental health education, empowerment, and prevention through innovative wellness initiatives. These offerings include:

• Women’s Mindset Conferences focused on empowerment, resilience, and emotional wellness

• 24/7 Mental Health, an online course that provides mental health education and support

• Mental health e-workbooks

• Journal Your Journey, a guided journal designed to support reflection, healing, and personal growth

• Mental Motivation, a podcast centered on inspiration, mindset development, and mental wellness

At the core of Logan’s practice, Growth & Guidance work is guided in commitment to empowering individuals to nurture their true selves, while actively reducing fear and stigma surrounding mental health care. Through culturally responsive, accessible services and community-based education, Growth & Guidance Counseling is taking mental health beyond the therapy room and into everyday life.



“Mental health is not just about treatment — it’s about empowerment, education, and transformation,” said Logan. “Our goal is to meet people where they are, but not leave them there, provide tools that last, and help individuals and families thrive emotionally, mentally, and relationally.”

As Growth & Guidance Counseling continues to expand its reach and impact, the organization remains focused on innovation, accessibility, and whole-person care, taking mental health to the next level across communities and generations.

Learn more by visiting her official website at GrowthGuidanceCounselingServices.com



Be sure to listen to her Mental Motivation podcast on Amazon Music, Apple, and Spotify podcast networks.

Also, visit her YouTube channel.

RELATED CONTENT: How ‘AI Replacement Dysfunction’ Is Stressing Out The Workforce