Show Us Your Ways -- Black Woman Makes $267,000 Per Year With Disney Side Hustle

Domonique Brown, a designer from California, says she earns $267,000 a year from her side hustle creating funky designs for apparel, shoes, and wall art.

After she logs off from her remote job as a marketing manager, she gets to work on her next stream of income.

According to CNBC, the 28-year-old launched her self-funded business, DomoINK, in 2020 with a mission to find artwork that represented her.

“It was definitely tough for me to find things that represented me,” she said, sharing her experience growing up as the only Black kid in her class.

After noticing the lack of Black art on the shelves of the mega stores, Brown wanted to provide others with the opportunity to celebrate diversity by contributing art, apparel, and home decor.

“Our voices, ideas, and stories still remain unspoken for, in the art world,” Brown stated on the DomoINK website. “I want my portraits to tell unknown stories. I want people of color to be represented.”

Brown’s creations, which are drawn with crayons and markers, have landed her deals with Target, Disney, Urban Outfitters, and the L.A. Lakers.

The U.S. Sun reported that the made-to-order designs have been printed on everything, including socks and laptop cases.

“I want to create a big brand to where I’m just bringing color into everyone’s home,” she said.

According to Brown, her secret to success is believing in herself and ignoring negativity.

“If you want it, you can get it,” she said, regarding aspiring entrepreneurs.

Brown’s designs range from $18 for a pair of socks to $3,500 for a painting. The income from her side hustle adds to the $87,000 and bonuses she makes from her full-time job. She is working towards earning up to $500,000 a year by increasing her collaborations.