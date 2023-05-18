Black Woman-Owned Feminine Care Brand Femly Arrives In CVS Stores

Femly, an organic Black woman-owned period care brand, has landed on the shelves of CVS.

The brand, which prides itself on being safe for all period-having people and being made of “100% cotton,” was previously sold exclusively online before partnering with the national retailer. The announcement came by way of the company’s Instagram page in a post captioned, “We’re super proud to announce that Femly pads and panty liners are available in select CVS® stores.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by femly (@femly)

Founded in 2016 by Arion Long, Femly seeks to reverse the damage done by harmful chemicals long used in feminine care. For Long, the company’s mission hits home as she was diagnosed with a cervical tumor likely caused by toxins found in popular brands, something the company’s TikTok and Instagram accounts often warn about. “We assume because some of these pads are white, that they’re clean. That is so far from the truth,” Long said in an interview with AfroTech. “Historically, many of the popular pad brands were made with synthetic materials like nylon, which is known for harboring heat and bacteria. The other side of that is many of these pads included ingredients like Bisphenol A bleach dioxins, which are linked to reproductive illnesses and cancer.”

In true Black woman fashion, the self-proclaimed “Chief Estrogen Officer” didn’t stop at educating herself; she decided to solve the problem for others.

For greater accessibility, Long invented the first-of-its-kind hygiene vending machine, which houses Femly’s organic pads, panty liners, menstrual cups, and tampons in restrooms nationwide, which has helped more than 25,000 people, according to Yahoo! Each product features a QR code that leads to further information about how consumers can choose the best options for their feminine health. With the company’s expansion into CVS, Long pushes closer to her dream of being a “unicorn” in the industry by reaching $1 billion in revenue.