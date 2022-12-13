Black Woman Pharmacist Contributes $100,000 to HBCU Medical Program

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Williams via email about her journey as a medical professional and her efforts to support minorities in medicine who are pursuing like-minded goals.

Dr. Brandy Williams , a proud Texas Southern Graduate, is one of the youngest Black female pharmacists in the Houston area to own her own pharmacy, We Care Rx , and with much success, has recently been able to make a generous contribution of $100,000 to the medical program to assist in enhancing the studies for minority students that are interested in medicine.

This HBCU alum is using her success to support the generation of medical professionals coming behind her.

Dr. Williams and the road to pharmacy

“I am a native Houstonian who grew up in Sunnyside and attended Evan E. Worthing High School, graduating No. 3 in my class in 2001,” Dr. Williams shared. “I furthered my studies at Texas Southern University, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2007. I have been a practicing pharmacist for 15 years,” she continued.

“Science and Mathematics have always been my passion; because of this, my high school guidance counselor, Mrs. Sanford, suggested a career in pharmacy. After spending a summer interning at Baylor College of Medicine in their Pharmacology lab, my love for pharmacy was cultivated,” she added.

The We Care Rx mission

We Care Rx is an independent, family-owned, full-service retail pharmacy specializing in compounding, offering delivery and shipment services across Texas.

“We Care Rx Pharmacy strives to help everyone lead a happier and healthier life because, for us, you are family,” Williams said.

“As a pharmacist, I strive to provide excellent patient care with a heightened emphasis on exceptional customer service.”

Black professionals in medicine supporting minority students

Having medical professionals who support students pursuing their medical degrees adds a beneficial element to their progress.

“Our future lies with the next generation; as leaders, our mission should be to cultivate, equip, and pass the torch,” Williams explained.

“For this reason, I have recently launched The Nicole Leonard Foundation to facilitate that mission. A foundation geared to help raise funds, educate, and steer minority students in the right direction when it comes to medical studies,” she added.

Dr. Williams’ $100,000 contribution to Texas Southern

“My contribution was special to me because I’ve been in the position of trying to figure out how I was going to pay for books, board testing, and supplies. So, I wanted to help students matriculate through the program without a financial burden. I hope it will ignite a spirit of generosity and teach them the importance of giving back to places and people who have poured into them,” she said.

A tip for minority medical students

“Never give up! Dedication, perseverance, and exceptional work ethic will always prevail,” Williams shared in her advice for minority medical students pursuing their medical degrees.

The benefit of community access to minority medical professionals

“Representation matters; if you can see it, you can believe it, and if you can believe it, you can achieve it. We need more of us providing medical treatment for us. Our community is the most overlooked and underserved,” she said.

Future plans for Dr. Williams and We Care Rx

“A short-term goal for We Care Rx is to increase our scope of practice by adding sterile compounding and scaling the business across Texas. Our long-term goal is to extend our services across the United States, becoming a household favorite,” she said.

“We will continue to advocate for our community and future generations through The Nicole Leonard Foundation, providing scholarships, college tours, and career-driven site visits,” she added.