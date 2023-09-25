Young Black Woman Quits Microsoft Job, Launches Groundbreaking Wooden Watch Collection

In a bold move that underscores the power of entrepreneurship and representation, Shanayla Sweat, a dynamic young Black woman, departed from her exciting role at Microsoft to establish A Few Wood Men, a trailblazing Black-owned wooden watch collection designed exclusively for Men and Women of Distinction.

Shanayla’s journey is an inspiring narrative of breaking barriers and following a passion-driven path. With a vision to empower and celebrate men of distinction, Shanayla embarked on her entrepreneurial venture to redefine the watch industry. A Few Wood Men goes beyond timepieces – it encapsulates the spirit of empowerment and strength that men exude. “As an African American woman, I realized the significance of positive representation and the need to create a space that celebrates men’s empowerment,” said Shanayla. “A Few Wood Men is a tribute to the strong, distinguished men in our lives who shape communities and inspire change.”

Related: 27-YEAR-OLD QUITS CORPORATE JOB, BUILDS HER OWN EMPIRE, NOW GIVING $25K IN FUNDING TO BLACK ENTREPRENEURS

With a deep-rooted commitment to providing positive representation and acknowledging the stories that shaped her journey, Shanayla’s brand stands as a symbol of inclusivity. The collection’s watches are not just accessories; they embody the values that drive men to break down barriers, shatter stereotypes, and embrace their unique journeys.

Shanayla’s decision to transition from a notable position at Microsoft to becoming a changemaker through A Few Wood Men speaks volumes about her dedication to fostering empowerment and challenging norms. Her journey is a testament to the power of pursuing one’s dreams, regardless of obstacles.

A Few Wood Men offers a diverse range of meticulously crafted wooden watches that embody elegance, style, and strength. The collection reflects the essence of men and women who are leaders and community pillars. Each watch is a reminder of the unique stories and experiences that shape individuals.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com