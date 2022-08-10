27-Year-Old Quits Corporate Job, Builds Her Own Empire, Now Giving $25K in Funding to Black Entrepreneurs

Meet Mandy Bowman, the founder and CEO of the Official Black Wall Street (OBWS) app. In 2017, when she was 27, she quit her corporate job as a social media manager at Essence to start her own empire. Now, at just 32 years old, she is using her brand to give away $25,000 in grants to Black entrepreneurs.

This August, during Black Business Month, Official Black Wall Street, the premier app connecting consumers to Black-owned businesses, will celebrate trailblazing Black entrepreneurs. The third annual OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, presented by Clover, recognizes entrepreneurs who have undeniably impacted their community and industry.

One winner will be presented with:

– One cash grant of $15,000.

– The OBWS Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

– Free access to OBWS paid membership.

– Free legal services and monthly resources.

To help celebrate, Comcast RISE joins in sponsoring the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The winner of this second award will receive a cash grant of $10,000 in addition to an OBWS paid membership that includes free legal services and opportunities to promote their business to our community of over one million people.

Thanks to Clover and Comcast RISE, OBWS will be able to award a total of $25,000 to Black entrepreneurs in our community.

How to apply:

Award submissions are open now. Finalists will be handpicked by a panel of judges with our winner ultimately decided by public fan voting from our OBWS community. The winner will be announced at the end of August.

Entrepreneurs can apply or nominate someone else today at https://tinyurl.com/obwsaward2022.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.