Black Woman Records 'Karen' Unleashing Racist Remarks

A Black woman in Raleigh, North Carolina posted a video of her neighbor being a Karen and calling her out of her name, Revolt reported. The Black woman identified as BreYonna on Twitter posted the video Aug. 6. after her non-Black neighbor’s dog ran into her garage.

BreYonna, a mother of four said it was not the first time the dog wandered onto her property, the outlet reported. No one likes to draw the same boundary more than once with a person. BreYonna said in the video recording, “This is like the fourth or fifth time this has happened.”

BreYonna tweeted a video of the incident on August 6, 2023, saying "I promise you ain't gotta do your thing cause….. But I also filed charges."

The neighbor, who showed herself to be a bonafide Karen, apologized for the incident at first. How sorry can someone be if they keep letting the same thing happen over and over? Sorry was not enough.

Revolt reported that BreYonna responded, “No, this is not a sorry thing.”

The non-Black woman accused BreYonna of being “rowdy” after she expressed that she was upset about the dog repeatedly being on her property.

The neighbor was captured aggressively walking up to BreYonna in what appeared to be arm’s reach.

BreYonna said, “I have barely even raised my voice at you.”

The non-Black woman proceeded to unleash racial remarks toward the Black mom in a second video:

“What are you Black? You’re Black, so you got rights?” she yelled. The woman also called BreYonna a b***h more than once. At one point the non-Black woman pushed her own mother who appeared to try to calm the situation.

Also recorded is the woman walking onto her property several times.

“You think you’re Black so you’re up in my face right?” “Oh she’s Black you guys. Be scared run.”

“Twitter I promise you ain’t gotta do your thing cause…,” BreYonna tweeted. She also said in the caption that she filed charges.

