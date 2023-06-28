Phaedra Parks Gives Her 13-Year-Old Son The Gift Of Rental Property

Phaedra Parks’ eldest son turned the big 1-3, and to celebrate, the Bravo star threw him a lavish celebration and gifted him an investment into his future.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum went all out for her son Ayden’s birthday last month by throwing him a royal-themed party at her home in Buckhead, Georgia, The Messenger reports. Much like the 12 birthday cakes Phaedra provided for Ayden’s first birthday years ago, the reality star didn’t hold back when it came to celebrating her son’s milestone 13th.

“I mean, it was almost like a little royal coronation,” Parks said.

The party included a trumpet player, stilt walkers, and fire dancers as well as farm animals, carnival games, and a 360 photo booth.

“Of course he’s 13 now, so he’s entering true adolescence,” said Parks of her son. “But I tried to really do a lot of elements from the first birthday party.”

When it came to Ayden’s birthday gift, Phaedra opted for a real estate investment rather than the dirt bike he’d wanted.

“I gave him a piece of investment property, because he loves investments and money,” Parks revealed.

“He wanted a dirt bike [but I thought], ‘Let me get you something that you won’t kill yourself [on]. Let me get you something that’s going to be useful.'”

Parks knows the rental property won’t be much cause for concern as a dirt bike would. Plus, the mother-son duo plan to work on the property together.

“I’ll probably have to worry about this rental property, but I won’t worry about it as much!” she joked.

“We are going to do a project together where we will rehab that property, so I’m super excited about that.”

The party included an appearance from Dwight Eubanks, an OG from RHOA who helped plan Ayden’s first birthday party that fans watched in the early seasons of the show. Viewers got to follow Parks’ entry into motherhood when she welcomed Ayden and her youngest son, Dylan, with ex-husband Apollo Nida.

Now that her son is 13, Phaedra is celebrating the young man he is already becoming.

“He’s quite the young man,” she said of Ayden. “He gave me a wonderful [emerald] necklace with diamonds [from Congés Jewelry].”

Now let’s see how Phaedra goes all out when Dylan, whom she nicknamed “Mr. President,” turns 13 in three years.

