Several Newspapers Drop “Dilbert” Comic Strip After Racist Comments By Its Creator

Several newspapers have dropped the “Dilbert” comic strip after the creator cartoon went on a racist tirade, calling Black Americans a “hate group” and suggesting that White people should “get the hell away” from them.

According to Associated Press News, The USA Today Network dropped on the long-running comic strip.

The move came after Scott Adams, the cartoonist behind “Dilbert,” encouraged segregation on a shocking YouTube video. Adams’ comments were in response to a poll from the conservative firm Rasmussen Reports that said 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people – according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll – that’s a hate group,” Adams said Wednesday on his YouTube show “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

“I don’t want to have anything to do with them,” Adams added. “And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f**k away … because there is no fixing this.”

“Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, went on a racist rant this week, and we will no longer carry his comic strip in The Plain Dealer,” wrote Chris Quinn, editor of The Plain Dealer, wrote.“This is not a difficult decision.”

Gannett, which publishes the USA Today Network of newspapers, tweeted that it aims to “lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve nationwide.”

The Washington Post also said it had also pulled the comic strip from the newspaper.

“In light of Scott Adams’s recent statements promoting segregation, The Washington Post has ceased publication of the Dilbert comic strip,” it said.