Black Woman Sues Delaware State Police for Mistaken Identity Debacle

A Black woman filed a lawsuit against the Delaware State Police after being targeted and attacked by undercover police officers before realizing they had the wrong person.

Martiayna Watson, 20, was in her car when she says undercover officers in unmarked vehicles closed in on her car, banged it up, pulled a stun gun on her before leaving the scene after realizing she wasn’t the suspect they were after, WDEL reports.

On Thursday, July 15, Watson was joined by her lawyers Emeka Igwe and Renee Leverette, along with members of the NAACP Delaware Chapter, to announce her lawsuit and recall her horrific experience.

“I’m sorry. This event has been really traumatic for me,” Watson said through tears. “Like, I have trouble sleeping at night. When I’m driving, I’m afraid that officers are just gonna barricade me again, and just pull me over without reason again and just hold me at gunpoint.”

Watson recalled the June 24th encounter that came while she was leaving a gas station, 6ABC reports. Watson says her car was blocked off and surrounded by four unmarked vehicles driven by four plainclothes police officers.

Her lawyers say the cops were looking for a Black man and woman wanted for a robbery driving the same type of car as Watson.

Watson says one of the officers smashed the driver’s side window while another pulled her out of the car and held a taser to her neck. She says once the officers realized they made a mistake, they drove off, leaving her with a damaged car and scarred view of undercover cops.

“I did nothing to no one and this is a shame I went through this,” Watson said. “I want the officers to be held accountable.”

Watson said she was not offered victim support in the form of counseling, Delaware Online reports. Instead, a state police sergeant and lieutenant reached out to Watson to apologize and offer money to help get her car fixed.