Black Woman Violently Attacked by White Man at Florida Gas Station

Disclaimer: This post contains graphic video.

Rayme McCoy, a 23-year-old Black woman, was violently attacked by a “racially-motivated” white man inside a BP gas station in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Troy Williamson, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with misdemeanor battery, reports News4JAX. He was not arrested until five days after the May 16 attack.

Yesterday he appeared before a judge at Duval County Courthouse and was instructed to not have any contact with the victim, witness, nor the gas station itself. The judge also made note that Williamson is a registered sex offender with an outstanding failure to register charge from 2002. However, records indicate he has registered ever since. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, which he asked to repeal, claiming he was “not a flight risk.” The judge did not oblige.

The assault at 3551 University Blvd. was recorded by store surveillance cameras and quickly went viral online.

McCoy spoke to First Coast News and recounted the incident, in which Willaimson seemed to already be yelling racial slurs outside at someone else. While standing in line to pay, she asked Williamson to step away from her because he was too close, which enraged the man.

“I went in BP to get gas and I was walking in… there was a guy arguing with an Indian guy and when I walked around him to go inside, he came in after me and was basically yelling ‘Y’all kind, you need to go back where you came from,'” she said. “I’m pushing his beers away from me and once I pushed the beers away from me, he started punching me in my head.”

Williamson struck McCoy a total of 10 times and simply walked off, leaving her scarred and bruised.

McCoy says the battery charge should be bumped up to a hate crime due to the incessant racist remarks.

The State Attorney will ultimately decide on the final charges in about two to three weeks, after concluding witness interviews, per the outlet.

Williamson’s next hearing is set for June 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the county court before Judge Kelly E. Eckley-Moulder.

He was released on bond Saturday at 11:59 p.m.