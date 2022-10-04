Black Woman Who Worked As Production Coordinator on ‘Dahmer’ Set Says She ‘Treated Horribly’

It’s bad enough that Netflix’s new series on Jeffrey Dahmer is triggering many in the Black community. But now we’re finding out that just one of the two Black people who worked on the production claims she was mistreated.

Kim Alsup worked as a production coordinator on “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and had spoken out against working on the production ahead of its Netflix premiere, Variety reports. In an initial tweet sent out on September 18, Alsup explained how she was “treated horribly” by the predominantly white production crew.

“They kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5,” Alsup shared on Twitter.

“Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.”

Now, speaking with the LA Times on Friday, Alsup admitted to not watching Dahmer, because of how triggering it is for her.

“I just feel like it’s going to bring back too many memories of working on it. I don’t want to have these PTSD types of situations,” Alsup said. “The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.”

Alsup, has worked on major productions like Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna, and Dear White People, but noted how “exhausting” it was while working on Dahmer.

“It was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on,” she said.

“I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras.”

Alsup also blasted the production for having no mental health coordinators available which is a major reason why she accuses the workplace of being unsupportive.

Dahmer has faced calls for a boycott from rapper Boosie due to the “sick” nature of the murders.

“AS BLACK PEOPLE WE SHOULD BOYCOTT THE JEFFERY DAHMER MOVIE ‼️WHAT HE DID TO OUR BLACK KIDS IS FU*KING SICK #NETFLIX TAKE THIS MOVIE DOWN ITS SICK,” Boosie tweeted.

Family members of Dahmer’s predominantly Black victims have called out the series for seemingly “romanticizing” the serial killer, Insider reports.