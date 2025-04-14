Black Woman With Pig Kidney Transplant Back On Dialysis After Body Rejected Organ

An Alabama woman is back on dialysis after receiving a groundbreaking pig kidney transplant that her body later rejected.

When Towana Looney completed her surgery in November, it was considered a groundbreaking medical feat for alternative organ transplants. The procedure took place at the NYU Langone Health Center in New York, where Dr. Robert Montgomery surgically placed the genetically modified kidney inside Looney.

Looney lived with the organ inside her for months until her body began rejecting the part. However, doctors assured the issue did not come from the organ’s origins. Instead, Looney had to reduce her intake of anti-rejection medication after getting an infection.

According to NPR, doctors still consider her time with the organ a success. Dr. Montgomery also thanked Looney for her bravery and contribution to medical advancements.

“Towana Looney’s genetically engineered pig kidney functioned well for over four months, and she was able to enjoy life without dialysis for the first time in nine years,” explained Dr. Montgomery in a statement.

He added, “Towana’s willingness to endeavor into the unknown to help solve the nation’s organ shortage crisis will impact many more lives after her. We celebrate her tremendous courage and sacrifice. She lived with a pig kidney longer than any other human in history, and the field has learned a great deal from her. Her contribution has furthered the hope and promise of genetically engineered pig organs as an alternative source to human organs.”

While Looney was able to skip dialysis and regain some of her time back, she also now boasts the world’s longest-lasting pig organ transplant. She also expressed gratitude for taking part in medical history.

“For the first time since 2016, I enjoyed time with friends and family without planning around dialysis treatments. Though the outcome is not what anyone wanted, I know a lot was learned from my 130 days with a pig kidney—and that this can help and inspire many others in their journey to overcome kidney disease,” she added.

Looney’s relative success will pave the way for future and current pig organ receivers. Given the scarcity of organ donations available across the United States, with over 100,000 patients currently sitting on waiting lists, the implementation of alternative methods could result in more lives saved. The world’s first-ever recipient of a pig kidney transplant, Richard Slayman, died last May, two months after his surgery.

While questions remain on the safety and bioethical concerns regarding pig organ transplants, Looney’s journey proves the potential of these procedures for future trial surgeries.